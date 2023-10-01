State QBs let it fly on Friday

There have been some exceptional quarterback performances across the state this season, and Friday offered up several more.

In a 47-42 shootout win over No. 7 Rogers, Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey set a season-high for the state with 535 yards on 35-of-51 passing. The Minnesota commit passed for six touchdowns in the win.

The No. 4 Bulldogs needed every one of Lindsey's scores because of what his counterpart, Rogers quarterback Dane Williams, was doing for the Mounties.

Williams, who has committed Harding University, completed 27 of 49 passes for 478 yards and 6 touchdowns.

In the other big-time matchup in Northwest Arkansas, Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye set a career-high with 486 passing yards on 22-of-28 passing with 6 touchdowns in a 50-35 win for the No. 6 Tigers over Fort Smith Southside.

Bryant scored 28 unanswered points to run away from Jonesboro. Quarterback Jordan Walker was cool under the pressure of an early challenge and completed 13 of 20 passes for 216 yards, while rushing for 23 yards.

The junior passed for five touchdowns in the 42-14 win.

Benton put together one of the most dominant halves of the season against Marion.

The Panthers took a 51-16 lead into the halftime break thanks in part to the play of quarterback Drew Davis. The sophomore completed 12 of 15 passes for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Camden Fairview has had an up-and-down season through five games, currently holding a 3-2 record. The Cardinals impressed with a win over previously undefeated Texarkana as quarterback Darell Atkins Jr. starred with his arm and legs. The junior passed for 182 yards and rushed for 132 yards in a 28-8 win.

Alma showed itself to be a serious contender out of the 5A-West with a 56-35 win over Farmington. Quarterback Jackson Daily passed for 154 yards, rushed for a school-record 320 yards and had a hand in 7 total touchdowns. The Airedales broke the school record for offensive yards in a game with 656.

Harding Academy's Owen Miller compiled 301 yards of offense and 1 touchdown in a 45-14 win over Lonoke.

Central Arkansas Christian' Grayson Wilson rushed for 123 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns and also passed for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dominant D

West Memphis has won four games in a row and is firmly in contention for the 6A-East title after defeating defending conference champion Little Rock Catholic 21-14.

Heading into Friday's game, the Rockets were averaging 33.5 points per game, including back-to-back 40-point performances to start conference play.

West Memphis senior defensive end Marquaze Parker, a Cincinnati commit, was a force for the Blue Devils.

Parker racked up three sacks and two forced fumbles, continually giving the right side of the Rockets' offensive line problems.

Initial losses

Through six weeks of this season, 20 teams' records remain unscathed.

Between Thursday and Friday night, six schools fell from those ranks as their undefeated start to the year came to an end.

Lavaca fell to Hackett 42-35. Hornets running back Jeremy Lawyer rushed for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33 carries against the Golden Arrows' defense.

Lincoln lost to Gravette 36-34 as the defensive duo of Jacob Gaylord and James Marta created havoc in the Wolves' backfield.

In Class 5A, Mills, Texarkana and Pea Ridge all fell to conference rivals. In Class 6A, Benton beat Marion 61-23 for the Patriots' first defeat.