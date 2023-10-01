Tigers hand Weevils their 3rd straight loss

MONTICELLO -- Before kickoff, the University of Arkansas at Monticello had already faced adversity.

Senior quarterback Demilon Brown missed Saturday's homecoming start with a broken hand, and Oklahoma's East Central University made big plays against a struggling Boll Weevils defense to escape Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium with a 35-28 victory before a season-high crowd of 2,129. The loss is UAM's third in a row after starting the season 2-0.

Redshirt freshman Buddy Taylor, who played last year at the vaunted John Curtis Christian School in suburban New Orleans, completed 22 of 40 passes for 217 yards with two interceptions.

"Buddy's a good player," Weevils Coach Hud Jackson said. "We tried to ease him into it just a little bit. He's a competitor. There were things he had to get adjusted to."

Brown is questionable for next week's game at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

"If Demilon can't go, then we've got a kid who got a game under his belt," Jackson said. "Hopefully, he'll learn from that, which I know he will."

East Central (2-3 overall and Great American) led by as much as 28-7, thanks in part to a 77-yard touchdown reception by Dior Scott and 37-yard scoring haul by C.J. Moore. Scott had 7 catches for 125 yards, and Moore turned in 90 yards on 4 catches.

"We had two blown coverages. One of them was the safety, and the other was the corner," Jackson said. "We always talk about dirty eyes. You can't have dirty eyes, and both of them did."

Jaiave Magalei, the Tigers' third-string quarterback, completed 11 of 20 for 194 yards after Zy Gravitt (3 for 6, 34 yards) was knocked out. The Tigers were missing their regular starter, Traair Edwards, due to injury.

"I think that's the definition of our team – next man up," ECU interim coach John Litrenta said. "[Gravitt] is our No. 1 now. He did a great job of hitting the big play and taking advantage of what we saw."

Arlie Lee scored on two 1-yard rushes for the Weevils and came in relief for Taylor. Lee completed 4 of 7 passes for 45 yards.

Isaiah Cross, another potential QB backup, led UAM (2-3) with 7 receptions for 83 yards. Nick Howard caught 7 passes for 50 yards.

Despite the loss, UAM outgained East Central 352-298 in total yards.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

A 15-yard penalty against UAM for illegal participation by a player after his helmet came off moved East Central to the Weevils' 15 on ECU's first offensive possession. Miles Davis made a 14-yard run and then scored from a yard out.

A punt blocked by freshman Taylor Collins rolled out of bounds at the Tigers' 2, just before Collins could recover it and score. Lee scored two plays later to tie the game at 7-7.

Kristian Gammage, playing his second game as a running back, jump-started a UAM drive going into the fourth quarter with a 38-yard carry to the East Central 39. Taylor sustained the drive with a 19-yarder to Lee, and Gammage later finished the drive on a 2-yard carry to pull the Weevils within 28-21.

Ameer Muhammad picked off a deflected Taylor pass and made a short return to the Weevils' 17. The next play, Davis covered the remaining 17 yards to put the Tigers ahead 35-21.

UAM rattled off a 15-play, 97-yard series in the final 4 minutes. Freshman Javonnie Gibson scored on a 2-yard carry with 6 seconds left.

Isaiah Willhoite took a high bounce off the Weevils' onside kick attempt and returned it deep into UAM territory, allowing ECU to take a knee and melt away the final 3 seconds.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Scott for his 125 receiving yards, about half of which came after the catch.

"The last four weeks, we weren't able to take the top off the defense, and today we did with the things we were able to fix in the first four weeks," Litrenta said.

NEXT UP ...

UAM begins a two-game road swing at Southeastern next Saturday in Durant. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Southeastern lost to No. 5-ranked Ouachita 34-7 on Saturday.

East Central will host Ouachita at 2 p.m. next Saturday.