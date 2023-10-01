Tracking foreign-owned farmland across U.S. draws testimony from Arkansas expert

WASHINGTON -- An Arkansas agricultural leader appeared before the U.S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Tracking foreign-owned farmland across U.S. draws testimony from Arkansas expertAg leader from Arkansas testifies before Senate committee by Alex Thomas | Today at 3:10 a.m.
Soybean plants grow in a field in front of a farm house in Locust Hill, Va., in this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo. China is a key market for soybeans, and a trade war with China in the late 2010s sent the value of America's soy crop plummeting. (AP/Steve Helber File)
Print Headline: Foreign land ownership a concern
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT