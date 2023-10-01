Twenty couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 19-25 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 19

Jon Stephen Robbins, 51, Hackett, and Amy Gayle Russell, 45, Greenwood

Derrick Wayne Brunk, 43, and Eden Amasis, 44, both of Fort Smith

James Thanh Tran, 33, and Melissa Yennhi Do, 30, both of Chicago

Sept. 20

Madison Kay Swaim, 24, Cedarville, and Paige Marie Braun, 27, Fort Smith

William Albert Schumacher, 25, and Savannah Marie Sosebee, 24, both of Fort Smith

Scott Garett Gibson, 25, Howe, Okla., and Madison Grace Dix, 23, Stigler, Okla.

Efrain Ramoz-Huerta, 41, and Melissa Sue Hadley, 39, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 21

Derrick Lee Holland, 32, and Billie Nicole Bell, 37, both of Pauls Valley, Okla.

Harrison Louis Sorman, 22, and Alyssa Spring Eaton, 32, both of Fort Smith

Kimberly Chau To, 32, and Taehwa Kang, 29, both of Fort Smith

Virge Ray Bagesse Jr., 51, Arlington, Texas, and Gigi B. Moench, 51, North Richland Hills, Texas

George Ed Workman, 56, Rudy, and Sandra K Richards, 52, Fort Smith

Sept. 22

Kooper Jacob Williams, 18, Rudy, and Katelynn Faith Stroud, 20, Alma

Damion Tyler Moreland, 22, and Sierra Grace Hughes, 22, both of Fort Smith

Robert Michael Nicks, 20, and Seven Ari Williams, 20, both of Fort Smith

Nicholas Taylor Stracener, 28, and Sara Nicole Pixley, 29, both of Fort Smith

Lesley Ray Allen, 55, and Mitzi Kay Peters, 69, both of Mena

Benjamin Joseph Neumeier, 27, and Hannah Marie Payne, 27, both of Mulberry

Christopher William Alexander, 20, and Lisa Tuugta Southammavong, 23, both of Fort Smith

Gabriel Ryan Meadows, 24, and Rodreka Nicole Alexander, 23, both of Fort Smith

Daniel Charles Ballard, 30, Greenwood, and Jamie Guzman, 27, Van Buren

Keith Anthony Dutton II, 27, and Brittany A Elmore, 31, both of Huntington

Matthias Cisco Aviles, 33, and Stephanie Marie Carter, 33, both of Greenwood

Alex Richard Cunningham, 27, and Megan Taylor Epps, 24, both of Huntington

Sept. 25

Melissa Dawn Rather, 43, and Ashley Nicole Tatum, 34, both of Catoosa, Okla.

Samuel Jose Leon Ponce, 21, and Perla Jacqueline Hernandez, 22, both of Van Buren

Reynaldo Antonio Garcia Baltodano, 39, and Mayra Alejandra Arguello Garcia, 39, both of Fort Smith

Rickey Nelson Lanier, 64, Fort Smith, and Miranda L Lafferty, 44, Spiro, Okla.

Jerry Lee Hays, 23, and Baylee Jade Slate, 23, both of Fort Smith

Fabian Martinez Picazo, 24, Clarksville, and Norma Leticia Uribe, 22, Fort Smith