Twenty couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 19-25 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 19
Jon Stephen Robbins, 51, Hackett, and Amy Gayle Russell, 45, Greenwood
Derrick Wayne Brunk, 43, and Eden Amasis, 44, both of Fort Smith
James Thanh Tran, 33, and Melissa Yennhi Do, 30, both of Chicago
Sept. 20
Madison Kay Swaim, 24, Cedarville, and Paige Marie Braun, 27, Fort Smith
William Albert Schumacher, 25, and Savannah Marie Sosebee, 24, both of Fort Smith
Scott Garett Gibson, 25, Howe, Okla., and Madison Grace Dix, 23, Stigler, Okla.
Efrain Ramoz-Huerta, 41, and Melissa Sue Hadley, 39, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 21
Derrick Lee Holland, 32, and Billie Nicole Bell, 37, both of Pauls Valley, Okla.
Harrison Louis Sorman, 22, and Alyssa Spring Eaton, 32, both of Fort Smith
Kimberly Chau To, 32, and Taehwa Kang, 29, both of Fort Smith
Virge Ray Bagesse Jr., 51, Arlington, Texas, and Gigi B. Moench, 51, North Richland Hills, Texas
George Ed Workman, 56, Rudy, and Sandra K Richards, 52, Fort Smith
Sept. 22
Kooper Jacob Williams, 18, Rudy, and Katelynn Faith Stroud, 20, Alma
Damion Tyler Moreland, 22, and Sierra Grace Hughes, 22, both of Fort Smith
Robert Michael Nicks, 20, and Seven Ari Williams, 20, both of Fort Smith
Nicholas Taylor Stracener, 28, and Sara Nicole Pixley, 29, both of Fort Smith
Lesley Ray Allen, 55, and Mitzi Kay Peters, 69, both of Mena
Benjamin Joseph Neumeier, 27, and Hannah Marie Payne, 27, both of Mulberry
Christopher William Alexander, 20, and Lisa Tuugta Southammavong, 23, both of Fort Smith
Gabriel Ryan Meadows, 24, and Rodreka Nicole Alexander, 23, both of Fort Smith
Daniel Charles Ballard, 30, Greenwood, and Jamie Guzman, 27, Van Buren
Keith Anthony Dutton II, 27, and Brittany A Elmore, 31, both of Huntington
Matthias Cisco Aviles, 33, and Stephanie Marie Carter, 33, both of Greenwood
Alex Richard Cunningham, 27, and Megan Taylor Epps, 24, both of Huntington
Sept. 25
Melissa Dawn Rather, 43, and Ashley Nicole Tatum, 34, both of Catoosa, Okla.
Samuel Jose Leon Ponce, 21, and Perla Jacqueline Hernandez, 22, both of Van Buren
Reynaldo Antonio Garcia Baltodano, 39, and Mayra Alejandra Arguello Garcia, 39, both of Fort Smith
Rickey Nelson Lanier, 64, Fort Smith, and Miranda L Lafferty, 44, Spiro, Okla.
Jerry Lee Hays, 23, and Baylee Jade Slate, 23, both of Fort Smith
Fabian Martinez Picazo, 24, Clarksville, and Norma Leticia Uribe, 22, Fort Smith