UAM’s athletic center is first step

MONTICELLO – Much of the University of Arkansas at Monticello looks the same as it did when Pine Bluff native Kenneth Hunt attended from 1975-80.

To him, that's not a good thing.

"When you see what they're up against, you wonder why the university cannot proceed forward in athletics," Hunt said just days before UAM formally dedicated its Athletic Performance Center in his honor Saturday morning. "It's not so much as the coaching. You don't have nothing to attract or develop the talent once you get there."

Yet, the ribbon-cutting dedication of the Hunt Center brought about heartfelt emotion for the White Hall High School graduate, a former all-conference defensive end who now resides in Omaha, Neb., after a long career with Union Pacific Railroad.

"I never thought all of you would show up," he said to the nearly 150 who packed the center on homecoming Saturday. "It's always good to come home."

The Hunt Center marked the first step of UAM's Legacy Campaign, which Hunt is spearheading with Boll Weevils football great Terry Alexander and Houston businessman Randy Risher with the purpose of remodeling the university's aging athletic facilities. The Hunt Center is a $1.3 million conversion from a former indoor pool inside Steelman Fieldhouse that will serve the indoor training needs of all 10 athletic programs at UAM.

Hunt declined to reveal how much he contributed, but he said his actual funding was for a remodel of the fieldhouse, the 2,000-seat basketball facility that opened in 1959. He credited athletic director and head football Coach Hud Jackson with the decision to convert the pool area into a performance center.

"This is a Power Five weight room, no doubt," Jackson said, referring to the five major-college football conferences. He said athletic teams will begin to utilize the weight room in the next 1½ weeks.

Jackson said he hosted 80 to 90 recruits during a recent visit and sold them on a vision of how the athletic facilities would look once the Legacy Campaign reaches its goal.

"Coach, you sold it," Jackson recalled a recruit telling him. "It's not a dream, but a vision."

Jackson, in his 13th year as the Boll Weevils' head coach and third as athletic director, looked at his wife Pat and said: "We've been here a while. It's now time."

Risher is a 1988 UAM graduate who donated to a wellness center in his name on campus. He owns The Risher Companies, which focus on facility management, commercial fitness equipment and flooring and corporate wellness, among other things. He said Hunt and Alexander asked him about helping lead the Legacy Campaign, which Jackson announced earlier this school year.

"When Terry and Ken ask, you can't say no," Risher said. "I know how important this university is to southeast Arkansas. I grew up in Crossett. Ken put very perfectly, we need to give back. ... I just look forward to the changes that are going to happen at this university."

Hunt was honored as UAM's 61st Distinguished Alumnus in May. Alexander is the 59th and Risher is the 60th.

"The university afforded us such a great opportunity," said Alexander, a former teammate of Hunt's who became UAM's first Black forestry graduate in 1980. "When we came here, none of this was a vision or even a consideration in reality. But we dedicated ourselves, we committed ourselves while we were here and we made the best of it. If we made the best of it and went out into the world, remember the way back to UAM.

"This is for the students -- not for us but the students coming after us, so they'll be able to have the determination and the desire to do the same thing and reach out to others."

The Hunt Center is the first step of UAM's Legacy Campaign, the goal of which is to transform the athletic complex with projects including a remake of the Steelman Fieldhouse façade, locker room relocation for baseball and softball, golf driving range and expansion of tee boxes, a football locker room, baseball and softball lights, a renovation of the softball dugouts, new scoreboards for basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball and a football stadium renovation.

UAM is seeking 250 donors to join the Legacy Campaign and renew the commitment of $1,000 each year (or $83.33 per month), generating a yearly revenue of $250,000 toward improving facilities.

"This is just the beginning, something that will continue for years to come," UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss said. "Whereas it hadn't started before, we're on the road now. We have obviously the campaign that started right now for our new area to improve the Steelman Fieldhouse lobby and all the office spaces next to it. Our stadium will be next.

"Across the campus as a whole, we're trying to pay attention to all of our buildings and how we look as a campus coming in because that first appearance is very important. For athletics, this is how we recruit some of the best talent. We're very excited about the future. We're just getting started."

Traveling around the Great American Conference, Hunt said he came to realize UAM's facilities are the worst in the 12-school Division II league.

Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, the Boll Weevils' football venue, opened in 1935 and still has the original homestand (with chairback seats added in recent years). But UAM unveiled a new scoreboard in 2021 and opened the Jack and Judy Lassiter Practice Facility in 2009.

The baseball and softball facilities were remodeled in the early 2010s.

Still, Hunt and the university want to move quickly on taking its athletic facilities up to a more competitive level. The performance center, named after a man whose mother encouraged him to not give up on college in his younger days, is their start.

"We owe these students," Hunt said. "We owe these athletes. We owe southeast Arkansas something.

"The students and student athletes on this campus deserve better, and we deserve to give them an opportunity."

To donate to the UAM Legacy Campaign, visit: tinyurl.com/5n87cumt

UAM alumnus and contributor Kenneth Hunt is overcome with emotion during the dedication of the Athletic Performance Center in his name Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A workout station inside the Kenneth H. Hunt Athletic Performance Center is pictured. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Renderings of the proposed Steelman Fieldhouse remodel are posted inside the Kenneth H. Hunt Athletic Performance Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

