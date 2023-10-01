UAPB’s Lady Lions win third straight soccer match

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 3-0 Sunday at Pumphrey Soccer Complex — the Lady Lions’ third straight conference soccer win after dropping their Southwestern Athletic Conference opener last week.

Head coach Erik Solberg said it was a complete team effort.

“I’m elated with how they played today,” Solberg said. “The way they responded, the way they put in a great shift for our program was fantastic. First time we’ve won three in a row in conference, I think, since 2016. First time we’ve beat both Alabama schools in a weekend since 2015, and we’re still hungry.”

The Lady Lions (7-6-1, 3-1 SWAC) lost 3-2 at Prairie View A&M on Sept. 22, then defeated Texas Southern 3-1 on the road Sept. 24 and blanked Alabama A&M 1-0 at home Friday.

Alabama State (1-8-1, 0-2) is still seeking a win against an NCAA Division I team this season.

UAPB junior Iyanah Hicks said she likes being the underdog, which helped her and the Lady Lions bounce back from losing to Prairie View.

“Everybody thinks we’re not all that,” Hicks said. “But I love to prove to them that we are, and our team as well. So hopefully, that will push us through. We just need to keep playing our game. Just focus on us, not the other team. Play how we normally play and play how we know how to play. With our Coach Erik, he’s a great coach, so I feel like he’s going to get us there.”

Hicks scored the opening goal Sunday in the 18th minute. UAPB continued to put pressure on the Lady Hornets and drew a penalty in the 26th minute for a foul in the box. Yiselle Bernal stepped up and slotted the ball home via the lower right corner to put the Lady Lions ahead 2-0.

Alabama State generated some pressure toward the end of the half but accumulated several fouls, resulting in free kicks. UAPB put a couple on target, but Alabama State goalkeeper Lauryn Starwood made some easy saves.

The Lady Lions put several shots on target in the second half before Abbey Glover scored a header from a corner kick to make it 3-0, which stood as the final score.

The Lady Lions put 11 shots on goal to Alabama State’s five. UAPB goalkeeper Makaila Riedel made all five saves to help UAPB post its second straight shutout. The only goal the Lady Lions have allowed on this winning streak was a penalty to Texas Southern.

Solberg said he is proud of Riedel and the Pine Bluff defense.

“We’re just locking it down,” Solberg said. “I think it took them buying in in trust, and me kind of making sure I keep them organized. We spend a lot of time in preparation and what to expect from each team, but ultimately, they make me look good. I’m the coach. I try to set them up and prepare them the right way, but at the same time, they have to go out and execute.”

UAPB sits in fourth place in the SWAC. The teams ranked first through third in the conference are all still on UAPB’s upcoming schedule.



