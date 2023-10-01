USC survives late Colorado run

BOULDER, Colo. -- It didn't take long for Caleb Williams to realize this wasn't the same Colorado team. That Deion Sanders has brought a different vibe to the sideline, along with a host of celebrity friends.

The result was all too familiar, though -- another win for Southern California.

Williams threw for 403 yards and tied a career high with six touchdown passes as the No. 8 Trojans held off the Buffaloes 48-41 on Saturday after racing out to a big lead.

Up 34-7 in the second quarter, USC saw Colorado storm back to make it a one-score game with 1:43 remaining on Shedeur Sanders' 16-yard touchdown strike to Jimmy Horn. USC recovered the onside-kick attempt and Williams kneeled three times to close out the win.

The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) improved to 17-0 all-time against the Buffaloes (3-2, 0-2), who were knocked off for a second straight week after a 3-0 start that made Deion Sanders' team the biggest story in college football.

"Deion and that team, they brought a lot of energy to Colorado," Williams said. "It's great. It's fun."

After a two-game losing streak, Sanders insists his team is going to grow stronger.

"If you can't see what's coming with CU football, you've lost your mind," the Buffaloes' coach said. "You're just a flat-out hater. If you can't see what's going on and what's going to transpire over the next several months, something's wrong with you."

USC picked up right where Oregon left off last week, overwhelming the 21 1/2-point underdog Buffaloes in the first half.

Williams smoothly operated the offense, completing 17 straight passes at one point. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner spread around the wealth, too, throwing touchdown passes to five different receivers as Coach Prime's house full of celebrity guests watched.

"That kid is a flat-out baller," Sanders said.

Williams also threw six touchdown passes on Oct. 30, 2021, against Texas Tech while at Oklahoma. He threw his first interception of the season when Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig picked him off late in the third.

Shedeur Sanders finished with 371 yards passing and four touchdowns, along with a 25-yard scamper for a score just before halftime. The Buffaloes fell behind by 27 after a costly interception and a blocked punt, both deep in their own territory, late in the second quarter before rallying.

Sanders completed a 9-yard touchdown score to Omarion Miller on fourth-and-5 with 11:55 remaining to make it 48-34. USC kicker Denis Lynch had a chance to extend the lead, but his 38-yard attempt sailed wide right.

Miller had seven catches for 196 yards and a score for the Buffaloes, who outgained the Trojans 564-498.

"Today we kind of got a glimpse of who our identity is," Shedeur Sanders said. "Offensively, no matter what happens, we've got to go out and score every drive. That's where I feel like we got our mindset in the second half. We can take that from that."

Colorado lost 42-6 at No. 9 Oregon last weekend when safety Shilo Sanders, Shedeur's older brother, injured a kidney. Shilo Sanders sat out Saturday along with two-way star Travis Hunter, who missed his second game with a lacerated liver.

Their presence was missed against USC's explosive offense, which has scored more than 40 points in every game this season. But highly touted defensive back Cormani McClain stepped up to help slow Williams and Co. in the second half.

Former Colorado receiver Brenden Rice had two touchdown catches in his return to Boulder. Rice, who's the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, left for the Trojans before the 2022 season.

The Buffaloes were plagued by special teams woes, with Jace Feely missing a 41-yard field goal wide left and Mark Vassett having a punt blocked by Eric Gentry.

Both miscues were turned into touchdown passes by Williams.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, throws a pass under pressure from Colorado defensive lineman Amari McNeill (88) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, jumps in the air while throwing a pass before Colorado defensive lineman Bishop Thomas applies a hit in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Southern California defensive end Romello Height celebrates after sacking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Southern California defensive end Romello Height, left, sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, is stopped by Southern California linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Southern California linebacker Theo Bravos, left, pursues Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams surveys the crowd as he heads off the field after an NCAA college football game against the Colorado Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, looks to pass the ball as Colorado defensive lineman Bishop Thomas pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

