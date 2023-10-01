Sections
LAGNIAPPE AT THE ZOO

Zoo Brew & Cocktails, Too! benefits foundation

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:03 a.m.
Jordan and McKenzie Brown, Natalie Melvin, Allison Hasler, Alexa Nolen, Samantha Cope and Brock Melvin at Zoo Brew & Cocktails, Too!, held Sept. 21, 2023, at the Little Rock Zoo. Proceeds benefited the Arkansas Zoological Foundation. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

This time it wasn't just brews being served. There was a little something extra for the mixed-drinks enthusiasts at Zoo Brew & Cocktails, Too!, which took place Sept. 21 at the Little Rock Zoo.

The recurring fundraiser for the Arkansas Zoological Foundation featured vendors with samples of a variety of craft beers and other libations. Armed with their souvenir cups, attendees partook of the samples along with yard games; food for purchase from a handful of food trucks; and entertainment by steel- drummer Darril Harp Edwards and the band Big Dam Horns, as well as a group doing African drumming outside the gates. Several zoo educators showed off featured members of the zoo's animal kingdom.

Also new to the event was a VIP section, the Civitan Pavilion, offering full beverage pours of beer, wine and cocktails along with food from Cantina Laredo.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

Print Headline: Zoo Brew & Cocktails, Too! benefits foundation

