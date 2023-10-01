Zoo Brew & Cocktails, Too! benefits foundation

This time it wasn't just brews being served. There was a little something extra for the mixed-drinks enthusiasts at Zoo Brew & Cocktails, Too!, which took place Sept. 21 at the Little Rock Zoo.

The recurring fundraiser for the Arkansas Zoological Foundation featured vendors with samples of a variety of craft beers and other libations. Armed with their souvenir cups, attendees partook of the samples along with yard games; food for purchase from a handful of food trucks; and entertainment by steel- drummer Darril Harp Edwards and the band Big Dam Horns, as well as a group doing African drumming outside the gates. Several zoo educators showed off featured members of the zoo's animal kingdom.

Also new to the event was a VIP section, the Civitan Pavilion, offering full beverage pours of beer, wine and cocktails along with food from Cantina Laredo.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams