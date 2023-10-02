ASC hosts variety of October events

All of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas facilities -- also known as the ARTx3 Campus -- will host a variety of programs in October from live music and a family fun day to yoga and macrame.

Fundamentals of Stand-Up Comedy Workshop -- Oct. 3 and Oct. 5; Performance: Oct. 7.

Patrons can learn the fundamentals of stand-up comedy with nationally touring comedian Ben Jones in a two-part workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. Participants will explore comedic devices, performance techniques, onstage etiquette, and exercises for cultivating materials, according to a news release.

The workshop culminates with an open mic performance at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

The cost is $30 for ASC members and $40 for nonmembers. For ages 14 and older. Participants may register at asc701.org/class/fundamentals-of-stand-up-comedy or by calling (870) 536-3375. Details: Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.

Live@5 featuring Neighbors -- Oct. 6

Patrons are invited to join ASC for October's Live@5 concert, featuring Jacksonville-based Neighbors, from 5-7 p.m. Oct 6. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons 21 or older can have complimentary wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages.

The band consists of bass player Derrick Leonard, keyboardist Andrew Tripplett and drummer Da'Quon Davis. Neighbors performs jazz and R&B music with a neo-soul fusion sound, according to a news release.

ASC hosts live jazz, blues and rock & roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month with its Live@5 concert series. The event is sponsored by MK Distributors.

Open Auditions: "Razzle Dazzle 2023"-- Oct. 9

ASC will host open auditions for its biennial variety show fundraiser "Razzle Dazzle" at 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Auditions are open to participants ages 16 and older. Proceeds from "Razzle Dazzle 2023" benefit ASC's youth theater programming.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, and 2 p.m. Dec. 3, on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage. Performers must be available for all performances. This production is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

Auditioners will be asked to prepare music or dancing for their audition. More information is available at asc701.org/auditions. For questions, contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Pumpkin Painting -- Oct. 14

ASC invites people to join them for pumpkin painting from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14 at ASC's main facility, 701 S. Main St. Participants may decorate and personalize a pumpkin with paint instead of carving. No experience necessary. All materials and supplies are included. This event is free and open to all ages.

ASC's Second Saturday FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Knots & Loops: Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop -- Oct. 19

Amy Darragh will teach a hands-on macrame workshop at the ARTSpace on Main from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Participants ages 8 and older will create their own plant hanger using classic white macrame. Beginners are welcome. All materials are included.

The cost is $35 for ASC members and $45 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes. To register by phone, call (870) 536-3375. For questions, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.

Yoga In The Loft -- Oct. 21

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 21, at Yoga in the Loft. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., every third Saturday of the month.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration and payment are required. People can sign up at asc701.org/class/yoga-in-the-loft-october-2023 or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use an ASOM yoga mat or bring their own. Everyone should wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Angela White Smith, Realtor at eXp Realty.

Opening Reception: "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" -- Oct. 27

ASC will host an opening reception of the national traveling exhibition "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27.

This multimedia and educational exhibition features historical and contemporary photos, video, interactive games, information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest materials.

"Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" is part of the Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. It is based on an exhibition by the National Museum of American History. Support for the Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.

The exhibition, made possible by the Arkansas Humanities Council and National Endowment for the Humanities, will be on view at ASC through Dec. 8.

Opening Reception: ASC Permanent Collection Exhibition – Oct. 27

ASC will host a reception for its newest Permanent Collection exhibition from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. This exhibition will feature works from the ASC Permanent Collections themed around local culture, people and heritage of the Delta region.

This exhibition will be in conjunction with the traveling exhibition "Voices And Votes: Democracy In America" and will run through March 18.

Production: "Three Murders and It's Only Monday!"-- Oct. 27-29

ASC's production of "Three Murders and It's Only Monday!" is slated for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, and 2 p.m. Oct. 29, in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. This production is sponsored by McFarland Eye Care.

This play was written by Pat Cook and will be directed by Martin Carty and Lindsey Collins.

"As private eye Harry Monday investigates three murders at the Peaceful Pines Sanitarium, the residents and family hold their breath. Even the police are getting tired of coming out," according to a synopsis.

"This lightning-paced comedy/mystery comes complete with its own lightning as a storm blows out all the fuses ... and the murders keep coming! In this spoof on the old-style private-eye movies, the laughs are fast and furious ... and the ending will simply kill you," according to the release.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org. For questions, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Patrons are encouraged to wear their best costumes. A winner will be announced before intermission ends for each performance.