Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 21-27 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 21

Cory Michael Denning, 21, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jacey McKenna Starks, 21, Granby, Mo.

Cody James Edwards, 30, and Kristen Erin Varner, 32, both of Garfield

Eduardo Espinoza Jr., 27, and Brandy Belen Garcia, 27, both of Lowell

Matthew Jonah Gregg, 31, and Lauren Nicole Henry, 40, both of Idalou, Texas

Cory Alexander Luttrell, 31, and Laney Nicole Albers, 27, both of Granite City, Ill.

Eugene Joseph Milinowski, 76, and Carol Irene Beaudry, 66, both of Bella Vista

Corbyn Bryant Perryman, 23, and MacKynzi Paige Eichler, 22, both of Centerton

Jordan Fisher Russell, 27, and Meredith Brooke Stewart, 26, both of Springdale

Joshua Michael Scheibel, 27, and Alyssa Denise Hankammer, 25, both of Belleville, Ill.

Beau Jeffrey Sparks, 29, and Kari Ann Crump, 35, both of Rogers

Sept. 22

Anthony Joseph Aresco, 38, and Haley Lynn Davidson, 33, both of Bentonville

Bobby Lynn Bolton, 61, and Connie Jo Phillips, 56, both of Pea Ridge

David Andrew Chucoski, 34, and Jennifer Renee Carter, 33, both of Springdale

David John Cooper, 52, Pea Ridge, and Amy Rose Fuhrer, 46, Brooksville, Fla.

Clayton Levi Duff, 33, and Payton Leigh Patterson, 31, both of Bella Vista

Justin Lee Durham, 46, and Quelyn Yamileth Callejas Roca, 36, both of Siloam Springs

Jackson Richard Gainey, 23, Garfield, and Cassie Diane Nelson, 23, Bentonville

Derrick Michael Gray, 34, and Brandi LaKeshia Mack, 34, both of Bentonville

James Todd Hannah, 55, and Sarah Anne Charette, 39, both of Lowell

John David Harney, 54, and Donna Kim Fortner, 61, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Greg Allen Hobelmann, 65, and Ella Fay Garrett, 72, both of Bella Vista

David Nathaniel Johnson, 49, Cordova, Tenn., and Christina Ann Whitne, 49, Wichita, Kan.

Michael Jon Manning, 25, and Chyenne Michelle Baer, 24, both of Summers

Kolin Kane McGregor, 27, and Alisha Marie Carter, 27, both of Oklahoma City

Troy Edward Roach III, 51, and Kristina Marie Czerniak, 49, both of Kiowa, Kan.

William Lee Shugart Jr., 69, and Janice Lorraine Dye, 61, both of Gravette

Jarren Paul Stinson, 23, and Kinzie Macayla Payne, 19, both of Centerton

Johnny Esteban Vazquez, 20, and Nayeli Mejia, 19, both of Rogers

Danny Lee Voyles, 68, Decatur, and Donna Sue Howerton, 67, Gravette

Caleb Brett Wheat, 42, Hollister, Mo., and Tamara Rochelle Picazo, 36, Centerton

Colton Lee Woolfolk, 28, and Alexis Marie Gerard, 25, both of Bentonville

Sept. 25

Juan Carlos Albarran, 41, and Mayra Alejandra Torres, 39, both of Rogers

Gerald Ruston Anglin, 28, Rogers, and Laken Marie Edwards, 26, Texarkana, Texas

Darren Dexter Cooper, 33, Bentonville, and Misteresalassie Debra Vanover, 28, Lebanon, Ore.

Kaden Scott Dickson, 24, and Mackenzie Darol Hendrix, 24, both of Rogers

Aaron Richard Doucett, 30, and Abby Lee Terlouw, 27, both of Cambridge, Mass.

Christopher Joseph Ellis, 19, and Madison Grace Maass, 20, both of Pea Ridge

Christian Alexander Julius, 26, and Martina Dannissia Rivera, 26, both of Tacoma, Wash.

Simon Kawuki, 39, and Beverly Ben-Lulu, 57, both of Centerton

John Olan Kimbrough, 26, and Nicole Marie Behrle, 25, both of Verona, Mo.

Jose Luis Lara Mancia, 32, and Judy Tram Van, 27, both of Bentonville

Brooks Kenzel McDowell, 23, Springdale, and Jenna Leighann Wildeman, 22, Bentonville

Dominic Matthew Michalczyk, 32, and Brittanie Anne Negrich, 30, both of Odessa, Fla.

Joseph Russell Nigh, 30, Little Rock, and Maitri Mahesh Shah, 31, Saint Louis

Jose Eduardo Varela Castor, 34, and Yaritza Herrera Rodriguez, 28, both of Rogers

Fedell Jacob Williams, 67, Jay, Okla., and Patricia Renee Staton, 50, Siloam Springs

Sept. 26

Gary Dewayne Browning, 41, and Ashley Ann Peal, 32, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.

Christian Carlos Dipietrantonio, 30, and Katrina Amber Munn, 26, both of Aurora, Colo.

James Trey Nichols, 22, and Hannah Rose Deschenes, 20, both of Rogers

Mahlon Richardson, 74, Rocky Comfort, Mo., and Judy Ardel Dozier, 70, Siloam Springs

Dylan Ryan Zarrabi, 25, and Gracie Lee Hughes, 24, both of Bentonville

Sept. 27

Elijah Baxter Ansley, 23, and Mackenzie Leanne Castor, 24, both of Springdale

Kyle Alan Bruxvoort, 35, and Sandra Marie Gibbons, 38, both of Springdale

Cleveland Gentry III, 32, Fayetteville, and Israel Beltran Ruiz, 41, Lowell

Randall Lee Jackson, 67, and Elizabeth Ann Smith, 70, both of Park Hill, Okla.

Larry August Jansen, 81, Littleton, Colo., and Donna Jean Hughes, 76, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Trey Barrett Kitterman, 24, Garfield, and Emily Ann Henbest, 28, Rogers

Ryan Kevin Loeffelman, 32, and Jessica Lynne McBride, 34, both of Ballwin, Mo.

Joel Martin Michot Jr., 26, and LeAnne Nicole Henderson, 27, both of Pittsburg, Kan.

Jason Andrew Morris, 28, and Courtney Elizabeth Stockton, 28, both of Bentonville

Aristides Quiles Montalvo, 42, and Luz Merari Casanova Fuentes, 45, both of Bentonville

Josue Torres, 26, Bella Vista, and Jailene Renee Riley, 23, Bentonville

David Austin Williams, 24, and Edlin Jasid Reyez, 20, both of Siloam Springs