Biden pushes for continued Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Sunday that American aid to Ukraine will keep flowing for now as he sought to reassure allies of continued U.S. financial support for the war effort, but time is running out, the president said in a warning to Congress.

"We cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said in remarks from the Roosevelt Room after Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding package late Saturday that omitted assistance for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

"We have time, not much time, and there's an overwhelming sense of urgency," he said, noting that the funding bill lasts only until mid-November. Biden urged Congress to negotiate an aid package as soon as possible.

"The vast majority of both parties -- Democrats and Republicans, Senate and House -- support helping Ukraine and the brutal aggression that is being thrust upon them by Russia," Biden said. "Stop playing games, get this done."

But many lawmakers acknowledge that winning approval for Ukraine assistance in Congress is growing more difficult as the war grinds on. Republican resistance to the aid has been gaining momentum and the next steps are ahead, given the resistance from the hard-right flank.

While Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has begun the process to potentially consider legislation providing additional Ukraine aid, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., faces a more difficult task in keeping the commitment he made over the objections of nearly half of his GOP majority.

He told CBS' "Face on the Nation" that he supported "being able to make sure Ukraine has the weapons that they need," but that his priority was security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I firmly support the border first," he said. "So we've got to find a way that we can do this together."

By leaving out additional Ukraine aid from the measure to keep the government running, McCarthy closed the door on a Senate package that would have funneled $6 billion to Ukraine, roughly one-third of what has been requested by the White House. The House and Senate overwhelmingly approved the stopgap measure, with members of both parties abandoning the increased aid in favor of avoiding a costly government shutdown.

Biden had requested a funding provision that included $13 billion in new military aid and $8.5 billion in economic, humanitarian and security assistance for Ukraine and other countries affected by the war.

Now Biden is working to reassure U.S. allies that more money will be there for Ukraine.

"Look at me," he said turning his face to the cameras at the White House. "We're going to get it done. I can't believe those who voted for supporting Ukraine ... will for pure political reasons let more people die needlessly in Ukraine."

Foreign allies, though, were concerned. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday from Kyiv that he believed it wouldn't be the last word, but he noted the EU's continued substantial financial support for Ukraine and a new proposal on the table.

"I have a hope that this will not be (the) definitive decision and Ukraine will continue having the support of the U.S.," he said.





The latest actions in Congress signal a gradual shift in the unwavering support that the United States has so far pledged Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and it is one of the clearest examples yet of the Republican Party's movement toward a more isolationist stance. The exclusion of the money for Ukraine came little more than a week after lawmakers met in the Capitol with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who sought to assure them that his military was winning the war, but stressed that additional assistance would be crucial.

After that visit, Schumer said one sentence summed up Zelenskyy's message in his meeting with the Senate: "'If we don't get the aid, we will lose the war,'" he said.

McCarthy, pressured by his right flank, has gone from saying "no blank checks" for Ukraine, with the focus being on accountability, to describing the Senate's approach as putting "Ukraine in front of America."

The next funding deadline, which comes during the U.S.-hosted meeting in San Francisco of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders, is likely to become a debate over border funding in exchange for additional Ukraine aid.

This was the scenario that Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader who has championed Ukraine aid, was trying to avoid back in the summer when he urged the White House team not to tangle the issue in the government shutdown debate, according to people familiar with his previously undisclosed conversations with the administration who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks. Now, both sides are blaming the other for the failure, straining to devise a path forward.

Voting in the House this past week pointed to the potential trouble ahead. Nearly half of House Republicans voted to strip $300 million from a defense spending bill to train Ukrainian soldiers and purchase weapons. The money later was approved separately, but opponents of Ukraine support celebrated their growing numbers.

The U.S. has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion, totaling about $113 billion, with some of that money going toward replenishment of U.S. military equipment that was sent to the front lines. In August, Biden called on Congress to provide for an additional $24 billion.

'THERE ARE FUNDS'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are insisting that aid to their country is not in jeopardy, despite concerns over the spending bill.

"There are funds," Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, wrote on Facebook after the vote Saturday in Congress to approve the measure and avoid a government shutdown.

"The government will work, so there is no threat to the supply of previously approved weapons and equipment," she said, adding that "there is time, there are resources and, most importantly, there is bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko also said Sunday that support for Ukraine "remains intact" across the administration and both houses of Congress. "Ukrainian authorities are now actively working with American partners to ensure that the new U.S. budget decision, which will be worked on over the next 45 days, includes new funds to help Ukraine."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also weighed in on the bill's passage late Saturday, urging Congress "to live up to America's commitment to provide urgently needed assistance to the people of Ukraine as they fight to defend their own country against the forces of tyranny."

Ukrainian officials said they were reassured by the public support from the White House, Pentagon and other allies in Congress, and that they understood that the United States was heading into an election year.

"Here in Ukraine, we do understand very well that the election process in the United States has begun," said Roman Lozinsky, a Ukrainian lawmaker who has also served in the military since the war started in February 2022. "And as a result of this, different decisions on the support of the partners could be made, for Ukraine in particular."

"But we are convinced that Ukraine on the battlefield proves what the struggle for democracy really is," he said. "I believe that the United States, as a real leader in spreading of democratic principles in the world, will not take any steps back in support of Ukraine."

Nikolenko, in his statement on Facebook, also emphasized that a U.S. government shutdown would have been bad for Ukraine, disrupting other assistance programs, such as those overseen by the State Department.

But for others, the growing politicization of aid for Ukraine marks a worrying shift, one that could cripple its fight against Russia or send the Ukrainian economy into a tailspin.

"Congressmen are deciding to throw Ukraine under the bus while aid to Ukraine is probably the best-in-history return on investment of U.S. foreign policy," said Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center in Ukraine, who has frequently met with Washington lawmakers to lobby for more aid.

She also appealed to what she said were American "values."

"America was built on values, which are universal for all human beings, and we in Ukraine die for these values," Kaleniuk said. "This morning, I understood that values mean nothing now for many U.S. politicians. What is more important for them is to stay in power at whatever cost."

"Zelenskyy's recent visit to the United States did not seem successful enough," said Artem Bronzhukov, a Kyiv-based political analyst.

Zelenskyy had recently expressed concerns that foreign aid to Ukraine could sharply decline as the war drags on.

In an interview with a Ukrainian television channel in August, he said, "Ukraine needs to grow up and understand that at one point or another we may find ourselves alone, because one or another partner may break away due to internal processes, or even due to elections in their country."

"It's a big risk that we will be left alone," he added.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking, Colleen Long, Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves, Mary Clare Jalonick and Susie Blann of The Associated Press and by Isabelle Khurshudyan, David L. Stern, Kostiantyn Khudov and Heidi Levine of The Washington Post.

