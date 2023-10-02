Blessings tourney to start today

The University of Arkansas will host the fourth Blessings Collegiate Invitational today through Wednesday at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson.

The event, presented by Tyson Foods with the format of men's and women's teams, will include daily coverage from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the GOLF Channel. Admission and parking are free.

The Razorbacks, ranked third on the women's side and 11th on the men's side, will be joined by Clemson, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, North Texas, South Carolina and Washington.

Arkansas will field two sets of five players, one of which will count for the team and individual titles and another that will be eligible to compete for individual medalist honors.

Tee times will start at approximately 8:45 a.m. each day of the event. The event is also unique in that each school will have all five members of its teams playing together. The men's and women's teams will also be playing the course at the same time, with the men taking on a 7,700-yard layout and the women playing a 6,422-yard course.

After Wednesday's final round, champions will be crowned for men's team and individual, women's team and individual, combined team score and combined low individuals.

The Arkansas women captured the first two titles in BCI competition and Mississippi State won last year. Alabama took the inaugural men's title, followed with wins by Arkansas in 2021 and Texas A&M in 2022.

The Arkansas women's lineup will consist of Miriam Ayora, Maria Jose Marin, Kajal Mistry, Kendall Todd and Reagan Zibilski on the top team and Ela Anacona, Giovanna Fernandez, Julia Gregg, Cory Lopez and Abbey Schutte competing as individuals.

The Arkansas men will feature Thomas Curry, John Daly II, John Driscoll III, Manuel Lozada and Jacob Skov Olesen competing for the team title and Christian Castillo, Kaelen Dulany, Matthew Griggs, Matthis Lefevre and Mateo Pulcini competing as individuals.