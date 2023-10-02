Cut fiber optic lines shut off some AT&T service in Fayetteville

Services provided by AT&T were disrupted to some of the company’s customers in the Fayetteville area about noon on Friday and the company said Monday afternoon that it was still working to get things back to normal.

It was unclear how many customers were affected by the failure. Services lost included landlines, television service and internet access, according to a customer.

“We’re working as quickly as possible to restore service to affected customers in the Fayetteville area after a contractor cut fiber lines while doing work in the area,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We appreciate the patience of our customers as we make these necessary repairs.”

In May the company said it has invested almost $725 million in its Arkansas wireless and wireline network infrastructure from 2020 through 2022. It spent $100 million in the Fayetteville area, according to a news release.