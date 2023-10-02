Enrollment rises, falls at private universities

Fall enrollment at Lyon College is up almost 20% from this time last year, while Ouachita Baptist University reported its highest enrollment in nearly six decades.

This semester also marks the largest year-over-year freshman enrollment increase in 14 years at Lyon, according to the college. Total enrollment of 587 students is up 19% from last fall's 495 students, and the number of first-time college students is up 65% from last fall.

"We are thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of new and returning students to Lyon College," President Melissa Taverner said in a news release from the college. "Our significant growth is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff, the appeal of our outstanding programs and our commitment to fostering a college community that puts students and student success first in everything we do."

Lyon added 237 first-time, full-time college students this fall, nearly 100 more than last year's freshman class of 144, and 51% of the freshman class is comprised of Arkansans, according to the college. Lyon also has a 16% increase in new transfer students, due in part to Lyon's various partnerships with two-year colleges, such as the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

Students "looking to transfer are very sophisticated when they are comparing colleges. They know that not all diplomas carry the same value. It's gratifying to see more and more students recognizing the exceptional opportunities available at Lyon," Provost Kurt Grafton said in the news release. "As a native Arkansan, I am very proud of the growth at Lyon College since it also represents another big step forward for our state. We say that we at Lyon are creating 'a better world, starting in Arkansas,' and it's true. Students from Arkansas and from far beyond know that a Lyon College education means success for themselves, for their families and for their communities for decades to come."

The entering class of freshmen and transfer students has students from 25 other states and seven different countries, according to the college. New students may be drawn in part by additional offerings at Lyon: a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will roll out in January, as will Lyon's first graduate program (a Master of Arts in Teaching), and the college is establishing a veterinary school and a dental school, which classes likely to begin in 2025.

"Lyon College remains committed to its mission of empowering students with a challenging curriculum that prepares them for a lifetime of leadership and service," Tommy Newton, vice president for enrollment management, noted in the news release. "We look forward to the continued growth and success of our student body in the years to come."

Earlier this month, the New York Times rated Lyon College 16th among the country's most-selective universities for the greatest economic diversity among its students.

The New York Times' College-Access Index examined the percentage of students receiving Federal Pell Grants -- which typically go to low-income students -- at the country's 286 most-selective public and private colleges and universities as defined by "Barron's Profiles of American Colleges," and Lyon ranked 16th, with 39% of freshman receiving the aid, according to the college.

"Inclusion in the New York Times College-Access Index reaffirms our dedication to high-quality academics as a cornerstone of accessible education, empowering students to excel regardless of their background or circumstances," Grafton said in a news release from Lyon. "Our goal is to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder talented students from achieving their academic aspirations."

Nationally, the percentage of people age 25 and older who have completed a bachelor's degree or higher is about 38%.

Only about a quarter of Arkansans have at least a bachelor's degree, however, which puts Arkansas ahead of only Mississippi and West Virginia, according to USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, civic initiative that analyzes government data.

Ouachita Baptist University

Ouachita Baptist University reported its highest enrollment in 57 years, with a fall 2023 headcount of 1,815, surpassing last fall's headcount of 1,784, which was the highest in 56 years.

Since 2016, the university has experienced a 20% increase in total enrollment and a 14% growth in undergraduate enrollment, according to OBU. Residential undergraduate enrollment is 1,581, and 81 students are enrolled in OBU's six graduate programs, which more than doubles the number of enrollees when graduate programs were reintroduced in 2020 through the university's expanding catalog.

Of last year's freshmen, 83% returned for their sophomore year, a retention rate 22% higher than the average most recently reported for all four-year colleges and universities in the state, according to OBU. Among this year's 469 first-time freshmen are a pair of National Merit finalists and 33 Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholars; the freshman class high school GPA is 3.8, with nearly half bringing a high school GPA of 4.0 or higher to OBU.

"Ouachita is attracting growing numbers of outstanding, committed students who find close-knit community here where they can thrive academically, spiritually and personally," Ben Sells, Ouachita president, said in a news release from the university. "These numbers tell us they're finding exceptional personal and financial value in the Ouachita experience."

Total university enrollment includes residential, online and graduate students, as well as high school students taking Ouachita courses for concurrent credit, according to the university. OBU boasts a 99% placement rate for graduates in a job or graduate school within six months of graduation.

"In everything we do, we're committed to ensuring a transformative educational experience for our students and to preparing them for lives of meaningful work," Sells added. "This is part of the Christ-centered mission that distinguishes Ouachita from public universities."

Harding University

Harding University's fall enrollment is 4,608, down from 4,804 last fall, which was a drop from 4,970 in the fall of 2021. However, the freshman class is 7% larger than last year, and the university has surpassed its goal of enrolling at least 1,000 new students.

The 2023-24 student body includes students from 48 states and 58 foreign nations, according to the university. Harding also surpassed its goals for both undergraduate retention rates and graduation rates, exceeding a retention rate goal of nearly 87% and a graduation rate goal of 71%.

The average high school GPA of the freshmen class is 3.83, up from 3.76 for last fall's incoming freshmen class, according to Harding. The incoming class includes 19 National Merit Scholars, which is more than triple the total of last year.

"As we enter our Centennial year, the value proposition of a Harding education is extremely competitive," Harding President Mike Williams stated in a news release from the university. "We are proud to welcome each student and pleased to enroll this extraordinary freshman class."

Hendrix College

Hendrix College fall enrollment is 1,107, down modestly from this time last year at 1,144 and ending three-consecutive years of increased enrollment.

Hendrix welcomed 294 new students (278 first-year students and 16 transfers) -- the college received more than 2,700 applications -- with an average GPA of 3.83 and an ACT average score of 28, according to the college. Among them are 47 first-generation college students, and nearly a third come from underrepresented groups.

Last fall's freshman class was significantly larger, at 375. New student enrollment last fall was the highest in seven years, with the average new student GPA of 3.84 and average ACT score of 28.