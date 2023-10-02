Sections
Fayetteville council committee asks for more information about proposed street connection polarizing residents

Residents express concerns over safety of pedestrians, cyclists by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Signs mark Stearns Street on Thursday where it ends near Foxboro Drive in Fayetteville. Neighbors in the Bellafont Gardens subdivision oppose connecting the eastern and western section of Stearns Street, a connection which has been on the citys street plan for a number of years.Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A City Council committee is trying to figure out whether a proposed street connection on the northeast side of town would...

Print Headline: Fayetteville committee considers street connection

