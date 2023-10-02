Fayetteville council committee asks for more information about proposed street connection polarizing residents

Signs mark Stearns Street on Thursday where it ends near Foxboro Drive in Fayetteville. Neighbors in the Bellafont Gardens subdivision oppose connecting the eastern and western section of Stearns Street, a connection which has been on the citys street plan for a number of years.Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A City Council committee is trying to figure out whether a proposed street connection on the northeast side of town would... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Fayetteville committee considers street connection

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content