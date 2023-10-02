Fayetteville police investigating man’s death as homicide





FAYETTEVILLE — Police say they are investigating a man’s suspicious death as a homicide, according to a Monday Facebook post.

Officers were called at 11:58 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex at 1557 N. Leverett Ave. in reference to a death, according to a Saturday Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Willie McAway, 49, was found dead inside his apartment by an acquaintance, who called 911, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville police.

Police said Monday McAway’s death was being investigated as a homicide. The suspected manner or cause of death is not being released. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named.



