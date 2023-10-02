Five questions with Robert Hill

From a certain perspective, blues is a dead language, for it no longer has any native speakers. There are those who pursue it in an almost academic fashion — preservationists and re-enactors — but almost every modern blues performer is aware they are performing with a tradition, cognizant of the genre’s history and heroes.

But like Latin, that other dead language, blues not only persists but permeates our culture. Just as Latin is still studied and employed in science, law and academia, Blues informs nearly every genre of modern pop music — the pentatonic scale with the additional flatted fifth shows up everywhere. There no sense in questioning how healthy Blues is, Blues never dies, it just dresses up or goes underground. It’s always around.

I became aware of guitarist-singer-songwriter Robert Hill in 2007 or ’08 when he released his “My Corner” album which features some excellent acoustic guitar work and assured singing. Hill, I discovered, is a native of North Little Rock, and the record’s sepia-toned photograph was his father as a boy, circa 1930, outside a Hot Springs barbecue stand. (The back cover photograph dates from the early 1900s; it’s of Hill’s grandfather in the doorway of his Pine Bluff advertising company.)

Diving deeper into Hill’s oeuvre, it’s not hard to uncover his affinity for all things Arkansas — his 1999 debut record contains tracks with the titles“Rose City” and “Crater of Diamonds” and the album’s first track leads off with the lyric “Moses McCord was born down in Arkansas ….”

Hill moved to New York more than 30 years ago, venturing back to his home state occasionally. He and his band — drummer Frank Pagano, keyboardist Ed Alstrom, bassist Mark Murphy and singers Rae Simone and Pauline Hill — are playing the King Biscuit Festival in Helena on Oct. 6 (they’ll be on the Lockwood/Stackhouse Stage. starting at noon) and on Oct. 7 they’re playing Kingscq PM Live Music in Conway. (Show starts at 8 p.m., tickets are $5.) Then on Oct. 8, starting at 5:30 p.m., they’re playing a free show at the Rockwater Marina on the Arkansas River in North Little Rock.

We corralled him for some questions.

Q. You grew up in North Little Rock; you’ve been a New Yorker for something like 30 years now. Still, you started your music career here and return to play regularly. I wonder how this informs your perspective. Charles Portis famously talked about how few Arkansans are able to achieve “escape velocity,” that something always seems to be pulling them back to Arkansas. You resisted that — was it simply a matter of work and finding a new and better situation? Or were you one of those (relatively) small-town kids who always wanted to get out?

A. As I was nearing graduation from Hendrix College as a fine arts major, I had no clue what my next step should be. My art professor at Hendrix, Bill Hawes, told me to go to a big city and I’d be fine. I looked at Memphis, and thought that’d be a good choice art-wise and musically, since I was deep into blues. I also had a lifelong interest in animation, having done a number of films as a teenager and throughout college.

I didn’t move away for about six years after graduating, living in Little Rock. I wasn’t able to find much work painting, however. I worked various jobs doing mechanical drawing, working in record, photo and liquor stores, barely getting by.

…. I was having fun but wasn’t getting anywhere, and started to feel like I was suffocating, creative-wise. About that time, I saw an ad for a TV production school in NYC. I’d always been interested in production and NY, not to mention the music scene there, so this seemed like a great option. I moved up, got a day job working in an artist supply shop, and went to the TV school at night. I put an ad in the Village Voice looking to start a Chicago-type blues band, found some good players, We did the city blues circuit, which was good at the time, and opened for a number of name acts.

… I did find the opportunities I was looking for in NYC, but would come back to Arkansas usually once a year, and always enjoyed coming back. In NY, I worked in TV production as a graphic artist doing primarily 3D computer animation and played music at night. (Amazing how little sleep you need when you’re young.)

….. I was always proud though, of being from Arkansas, but got raked over the coals about it when I first moved up there!

Q. Any particular memories of playing in Arkansas?

A. …. The Blue Mambas was the band I was with just before moving away, and we had somewhat of a following. Many memorable times with those guys.

One in particular stands out. We were hired to play at a hard-core country joint on the outskirts of Little Rock. How we got the gig, I’m not sure, since we were a hard-driving gut-bucket blues band. I knew we were in for trouble when we got there and saw the chicken wire fence (a la the Blues Brothers movie) surrounding the stage. We started playing, and they hated us. The crowd kept calling for country songs, which we didn’t do, and the heckling got intense.

We started giving it back to them a bit, which caused a few bottles to hit the fence in front of us. We took a break after a while; I went out into the parking lot to cool down a little. I was leaning against the cab of a pickup when I noticed something moving in the cab out of the corner of my eye. As I turned around, an actual live baboon, teeth bared, threw itself against the window I was leaning on — I went about three feet up in the air! As I backed away, I noticed there was a blond wig on the seat of the cab, which was equally disturbing.

I went back inside — we kept playing, but things were getting out of hand between the band and the crowd. I’d finally had it, so I announced over the PA that someone had left their girlfriend locked in a truck outside, and her wig had come off. Well, that was the straw that broke the monkey’s back, I guess. They told us they’d be waiting for us outside. We pulled the van around back, threw the equipment in, and took off. A caravan of pickups followed us for miles until we were finally able shake them.

There were a number of other interesting gigs surrounding the Mambas, but those can wait for now.

Q. I think I was probably more receptive to Delta blues when I was in high school in the 1970s than I am now — I appreciate Lead Belly and Robert Johnson and acoustic Muddy Waters — but if I’m actually going to listen to a blues artist these days I’m more likely to listen to, say, Paul Thorn or Buddy Guy or Robert Cray or Roomful of Blues. Even more than that, I tend to listen to blues-influenced artists — part of me is even a little excited about the new Rolling Stones record (I’ll get fooled again).

Maybe this is a long way around to saying that my appreciation of the blues began almost as a kind of academic pursuit — at first I loved the stories of the artists as much as the music. I’m wondering about how this compares and contrasts to your experience and the artists that influenced and continue to influence you as both a performer and a songwriter.

A. We had my aunt’s piano at our house growing up, since she didn’t have room for it at the time. My mother asked me when I was around 11 if I’d be interested in taking lessons. I was into playing baseball at the time, and wasn’t too interested.

I remember her saying, “I think you’d like it, why don’t you give it a try?” Mothers do know their children. I took lessons for about three years, learned to read, but my teacher wouldn’t let me play anything I was into like the Beatles, Stones, Animals, so I got frustrated and decided to quit.

Just before I quit, my teacher gave me a book of New Orleans jazz and blues. That was the best thing she could’ve done, since it opened me up to a whole new thing that I became infatuated with. My Uncle Robert (and namesake) was also a huge blues fan, finger-style picker, and had a great old vinyl collection. While visiting him in Maryland one summer in high school, he kept me up late, schooling me on the perfect marriage of blues music and Budweiser.

I didn’t start playing guitar, really, until going to college, but the piano background helped me learn fairly quickly. I started buying blues records, usually in the dollar cutout bins — John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Elmore James, Ray Charles, The Three Kings (Albert, B.B. and Freddie), but always leaning towards the slide players a bit more. I loved the history and old stories surrounding these guys as well.

Elmore James’ voice and electrified acoustic guitar on “Dust My Broom” really got my attention — the intensity of his voice matched that of his guitar. The first time hearing the slide guitar opening from the Allman Brothers’ version of “Statesboro Blues” took the top of my head off. I didn’t know what it was, but I knew that did it for me.

I started listening to Ry Cooder and Lowell George, who both probably contribute the most to my style these days. I also am a big fan of George Harrison, Chris Whitley and Sonny Landreth. As far as songwriting, Willie Dixon wrote so many classics, along with other older artists I listed here. More modern players whose writing inspires me are Gregg Allman, Lowell George, Harrison, and, on a different note, Richard Thompson.

Q. I’m not a good guitar player, but in my own songwriting and playing I rely on pentatonic forms to an embarrassing degree. I like to think keep I’m coming back to that scale because it just sounds good but it might be more a muscle memory thing. Let me ask about your playing — particularly your slide playing — and your gear. Who are your models? I’ve seen photos of you with Teles and Strats and a resonator (that I assume is the main slide instrument). Can we do a mini rig rundown session here?

A. I have an acoustic National Radiotone resophonic guitar that I play in open G for more stripped-down acoustic gigs. These days, playing with a full band, which will be with me in Arkansas when we come in October, I’m always plugged in, using an American Special Strat tuned to open E (maybe 10 years old), a G&L ASATcq PM [the G&L ASAT is very similar to a Fender Telecaster; G&L is the company Leo Fender started after selling out to CBS] tuned to open G from the ’90s, and a G&L Legacy, tuned standard from the ’90s.

I also have a Traveler EG-1 guitar, won in a guitar competition sponsored by Guitar Player magazine. Also, a semi-retired ’74 Strat I bought new in ’74 and a cheap Kawaicq PM electric from the ’60s for slide. I have a couple of acoustic Taylors and a Martin. I still have the first decent acoustic, an Alvarez, I bought in ’72 for $100. Sounds great — have never had to adjust anything on it.

As far as amps, I have some old Fenders from the early ’60s that are all in a state of disrepair at the moment — an old Twin [Reverb], Pro and Bandmaster. I’m currently using a fairly new Pro Junior, but mainly a Mesa Boogie Mark IV from the early ’90s. I was never much into pedals, although recently I’ve been using a Boss Stereo Chorus, Boss delay and a Fulltone OCD. I prefer getting distortion from the amp, as opposed to a pedal. I use medium-weight glass slides, although I have bottlenecks I’ve cut off, and use my dad’s old blood pressure pill bottle.

I used to use very heavy strings for my slide guitars, but now I just use the same strings on everything, Ernie Ball Turbo Slinkys.

Q. Tell us about your band. You’re a pretty accomplished singer. How does having a female vocalist change the onstage dynamic, both in the sense of performance and the way you approach the material?

A. We were playing at a great coffee shop in upstate New York called Meadow Blues … a couple of years ago. I noticed an Arkansas Razorback sign on the wall. In the 40 years of being up here, I’ve never seen anything about the Hogs. I asked the owner, Gina who the Razorback fans were, and she said, “We are … we’re from [Fort Smith,] Arkansas!” What are the odds of that?!

So, another time when I was at this same coffee shop, Gina shows me a video of a young woman singing, just to let me know the woman was around if I ever needed a vocalist. Turns out it was Gina’s daughter, Rae Simone, who will be with us when we come down to Arkansas in October. She’s been singing with us ever since. She has a background in blues, R&B, soul — if Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles had a baby, it’d be Rae Simone.

Also singing with us will be my daughter Paulina, who has a background in blues and musical theater. We’ve been performing together since she was 10 — she sings on our latest release, “Revelation,” along with the remarkable Joanne Lediger. Having great female vocalists changes the song selection to a degree, and also affects my songwriting in that I sometimes try and write songs that I know they can do justice to. They are both exceptionally gifted singers, with different styles that keep it interesting. On stage, it’s always great playing off of them — I still sing a little, but there’s not much need to when they sound so good!

The Robert Hill Band’s website is roberthillband.com.

VIDEO: Robert Hill's YouTube channel is available here



