Former Cleburne County sheriff will seek Republican nomination for House District 41 seat

Former Cleburne County Sheriff Marty Moss of Heber Springs said he will seek the Republican nomination for Arkansas House of Representatives District 41 seat after incumbent Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, announced he isn’t seeking re-election next year.

Miller, who has served in the state House of Representatives since 2013, said Friday his decision not to seek re-election is based on health concerns and wanting to focus more of his time on his property management company. Miller, a paraplegic, said his doctor advised him he needed “to slow down and take things a little bit easier.”

In a news release Saturday, Moss announced his bid for the House District 41 seat that includes Cleburne and parts of Stone County. In the 2022 Republican primary, Miller beat Moss, 3,551 votes to 3,162 votes, according to the secretary of state’s website.

Moss served as Cleburne County’s sheriff from 2007-2014 as a Democrat, but he changed parties after he left office in 2015 because the Democratic Party “as I used to know it doesn’t exist anymore” and “I just don’t align with that.”

Democrat Tom Nowlin, a U.S. Navy veteran and ordained Baptist minister from Stone County, also has announced he would run for the House District 41 seat.

Jerry Holmes of Heber Springs, a former Cleburne County judge and sheriff, said Monday he is talking with his family about whether to run for House District 41 as a Republican. He served as Cleburne County sheriff from 1984-1990 as a Democrat, and then as Cleburne County judge from 2013-2021 as a Republican.

Moss said in his release that he would focus on the future of House District 41 and the state by further advancing fiscal restraint and responsibility, as well as ensuring government transparency and accountability with a common-sense approach.

“I believe good government puts people over politics,” he said in his news release. “I want voters to know I’m pro-Life, pro-Second Amendment, and will always be present and available to you.”

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the runoff election April 2, 2024, and the general election Nov. 5, 2024.



