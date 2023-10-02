Felicia Mennin says she’s not convinced by Lauren Pazienza’s apology for a shove that fatally injured an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach as the Manhattan state Supreme Court judge added six months to Pazienzia’s eight-year plea bargain for manslaughter.

m Gideon Cody , the Marion, Kan., police chief who led highly criticized raids of the town’s newspaper and home of its publisher who has blamed the action for his mother’s death, has been suspended by Mayor Dave Mayfield, who isn’t saying why.

Perry Allen says there are no words to say how deeply he will miss his wife, Laurie, whose death from burn complications seven weeks after the wildfire that devastated Lahaina, Hawaii, brought its toll up to 98.

Negasi Zuberi , accused of abducting and jailing a woman, was indicted in a separate case in which prosecutors in Klamath County, Ore., say he kidnapped a woman, sexually abused her and injured her by using or threatening to use a handgun and stun gun.

Layton Lester, who is serving a life sentence for murder and armed robbery at Smith State Prison in Glennville, Ga., was identified as the inmate who attacked a guard from behind, killing him with a homemade weapon and hurting a fellow detainee who tried to help the correctional officer.

Billy Council, 66, had his charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury upgraded to murder after investigators determined during an argument with a woman he “poured a flammable liquid on [her], lit her on fire, then sped away from the scene,” Dallas police said in a news release.

Jane Joritz-Nakagawa, a poet and main organizer of the Japan Writers Conference at Sugiyama Jogakuen University in Nagoya, said her “goal for the conference was for it to be a place where writers could meet other writers.” m Ian Liu, an employee at Mt. Fuji Sushi & Hibachi in Aurora, Colo., said several people entered the South-lands Mall restaurant “to seek shelter from the incident, and we locked the door,” as a shooting in the parking lot killed a 15-year-old boy.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva , 77, president of Brazil, said he will work from the official presidential residence after he was discharged from the hospital, where he underwent hip replacement and minor eyelid surgeries.



