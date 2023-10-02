



Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann was our book club read for October. While I think we all enjoyed learning about a part of history that we had no idea about, there were some who struggled getting through the book—three finished it hours before book club started. It was written more as a factual, newspaper accounting of what happened to the Osage Indians in Oklahoma, and how the events transpired to help the FBI become a major player in law enforcement.

None of us had ever heard about the wealthy tribe of Osage people who got rich when they found huge reserves of oil on their lands in the 1920’s. In spite of having an abundance of money, the government didn’t allow them to be in control of their own money—they had to have a guardian who oversaw what they could spend. Many white people were jealous, and worked out schemes to get as much of the money as they could. Some married Osage women, and then became the guardians, others had two sets of prices for things—one for white people and one for Osage people. And then the killings began—Osage people started disappearing or dying of mysterious causes. White private detectives who came in and got close to the truth, also were murdered. A conspiracy of many people in the town was working against the truth.

While the subject was disturbing, and what happened to the people involved was devastating, the book had an almost clinical accounting of the events, so as a reader we weren’t that invested in what happened. There was no character development—we never got to really know much about the person Molly was or any insight into her thoughts and feelings.

The Killers of the Flower Moon movie is scheduled to be released later this month. I read that those making the movie felt the same way about some of the characters and rewrote what they will portray in the movie, delving more into the relationship of Molly and Ernest Burkhart. I think I will like the movie more than I liked the book.

The reviews of our group were divided with the lowest rating a 2 and the highest a 4.





Overall, it came in at a 3.1. I think everyone was glad they read it to learn some new history, but wish it had been written as more of a story. It felt almost like reading a textbook, where facts are presented and that is it.

We had some great discussion and excellent food--look at the tart Chris made!





Fun times as always--what's not to enjoy, reading, friends, discussion and food!