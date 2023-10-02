The value of forests

Arkansans know the value of forests. Some have called them the lungs of the Earth. They support and protect species all over the planet, directly or indirectly. But we're not doing enough to protect and conserve, even in Arkansas. And it makes a difference.

By the way, clearing land to replant with select trees, while better than paving, is just growing a crop. The health properties of the forest are removed.

Short-term gratification, the predominant human M.O. these days, creates health deficits. Development is an almost irresistible attraction unless enough of us really understand what we are doing to ourselves long-term.

Think about it. What's worse than consistent intolerable traffic congestion; searing heat, roaring wind and battering cold; and nothing green and pretty to reduce the stress of seas of buildings, lights and parking lots?

We're killing ourselves. Can we stop a runaway train? Not without conviction and help.

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock

Gives readers variety

Every time I am asked why I still subscribe to the ADG, I say it's because you never know what you may find.

Case in point, Aug. 25 I was sitting at my campsite at Lake DeGray reading the Style section "Animal House" article by Ty Burr. We all have our favorites, but when he told about how he cannot go past the exit sign for the town of Otis without mentally adding "my man," it gave me a 60-second laugh. I am glad no one else was sitting outside near me at that moment. They would have wondered who was the idiot laughing to himself over there.

I myself cannot have someone around needing someone to look at or ﬁx something and asking who can they call without thinking or saying out loud "Ghostbusters."

It's not just news, editorials, and letters to the editor that I love every day. Keep giving us variety.

PHIL WESTMORELAND

Maumelle

Of vacuous nonsense

I read with interest the Sept. 28 article by Bryan Hendricks, "Rifles abound for new hunters," and was quite surprised to learn that the modern sporting rifle was suitable for hunting deer in Arkansas. He wholeheartedly acknowledged the AR-15 is popular for killing the whitetail ungulate.

That nearly blew my mind, because for decades we have been told assault rifles have no place in hunting game whatsoever. Mr. Hendricks drove a stake through the heart of that myth.

Now we know the anti-Second Amendment (gun safety) advocates are really full of vacuous nonsense.

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood