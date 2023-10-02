NFL Week 5 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads for SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10

SI Sportsbook has released the lines for the Week 5 Perfect 10 contest.

Titans at Colts

Contest Line: Titans +1.5 | Colts -1.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Colts, led by rookie Anthony Richardson, took it to overtime last weekend vs. the Rams, ultimately losing at bringing their record ATS to 2-2 this season. The Titans upset the lifeless Bengals, and they are now 3-1 ATS. Derrick Henry remains the motor in Tennessees offense.

Giants at Dolphins

Contest Line: Giants +9.5 | Dolphins -9.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Dolphins did not cover the spread last weekend and also lost their first game of the season. They are now 3-1 ATS. Miami is scoring an average of 37.5 points per game this season, the most of any NFL team. The Giants have scored the third-fewest (14.3) heading into Monday Night Football.

Saints at Patriots

Contest Line: Saints +1.5 | Patriots -1.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Saints struggled on Sunday with a compromised Derek Carr, losing to the division-rival Buccaneers and bringing their record ATS to 0-3-1. The Patriots got embarrassed by the Cowboys in Dallas, mustering only a field goal. Mac Jones was benched in the third quarter, but he is expected to start this weekend at home. The Patriots are 1-3 ATS.

Ravens at Steelers

Contest Line: Ravens -3.5 | Steelers +3.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Steelers may be without quarterback Kenny Pickett, who left with a knee injury on Sunday vs. the Texans. Pittsburgh lost outright despite being favorites to Houston on Sunday, bringing their record to 2-2 ATS. The Ravens are 3-1 ATS this season, after defeating the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, and they are now 2-0 ATS as the away team.

Texans at Falcons

Contest Line: Texans +2.5 | Falcons -2.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Texans continue to surprise, boosted by excellent QB play from rookie C.J. Stroud. Houston is 2-2 ATS, winning their last two games outright after entering as underdogs. The Falcons have struggled after a strong start, and Arthur Smiths run-first team will continue to run vs. this Houston defense. Desmond Ridder does not appear to be their answer. The Falcons are 1-3 ATS this year.

Panthers at Lions

Contest Line: Panthers +8.5 | Lions -8.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Bryce Young has thrown three touchdowns across three NFL starts. That might not be enough to keep pace with this Lions team that is averaging 26.5 points per game and is tough vs. the run. Carolina is 0-3-1 ATS this season while the Lions are 3-1.

Bengals at Cardinals

Contest Line: Bengals -4.5| Cardinals +4.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

The Bengals offense has scored the fewest points per game in the league this season (12.3). Its hard to believe, but its true. Joe Burrow is clearly not at full strength and now they may be without Tee Higgins, too. Cincinnati is 0-3-1 ATS this year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been one of the biggest surprises of the season, with a 3-1 record ATS.

Eagles at Rams

Contest Line: Rams +5.5| Eagles -5.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

The Eagles are one of only two 4-0 teams this season, but they are 2-1-1 ATS after being taken to overtime by the Commanders. The Rams, with young talent Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, are 3-0-1 ATS this season.

Jets at Broncos

Contest Line: Jets +2.5 | Broncos -2.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 4:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Jets impressed on Sunday, losing by a mere field goal to the Chiefs, and bringing their record to 2-2 ATS this season. No team has allowed more yards per game this season than the Broncos (461.5/game). The Broncos won their first game of the season on Sunday, but failed to cover the spread. They are now 0-3-1 ATS this season, and Sean Paytons team has failed to cover in both games played at home.

Chiefs at Vikings

Contest Line: Chiefs -5.5 | Vikings +5.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

The Vikings got their first win of the season on Sunday vs. the Panthers, and they are now 1-2-1 ATS, though they remain 0-2 at home. The Chiefs are 2-2 ATS this season, barely winning on Sunday vs. the Jets, despite Taylor Swift in attendance. Lets see if they can Shake It Off.

