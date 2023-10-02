North Little Rock teacher tutors students out of a home camper after retiring from the district

Amanda Ware, a teacher in the North Little Rock School District for the past 35 years, started this year in a different type of classroom.

Ware hosts students in a private camper at her home that she has converted into a learning space with the theme "Ware to Advance."

This new business venture comes after resigning from being a gifted and talented teacher at Pike View Early Childhood Center, Indian Hills Elementary and Glenview Elementary.

Ware is among several teachers who have said, privately and publicly, they left the North Little Rock School District because of frustration with unruly behavior, academically unprepared students and lack of administration support.

Many teachers across the nation feel the same way.

According to the McKinsey and Company consulting firm, educators feel overworked and undervalued.

Nearly 75% of surveyed respondents cited expectations as a top reason they left the classroom. They said there is too much work to do each day and that there aren't enough teachers to carry the workload.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 300,000 public school teachers and other related staff left the education profession from February 2020 to May 2022. This represents approximately 3% of the workforce.

The North Little Rock district has spent hours at school board meetings presenting reports on discipline, test scores and other measures it is taking to address the issues.

It approved a no-tolerance disciplinary policy and is revamping one of its worst-performing elementary schools in an effort to improve academic performance; changes that won't happen overnight.

The district is in the same situation as others in Arkansas: it is faced with laws and regulations that require it to maintain high standards. Otherwise, it could be taken over by the state.

Ware's experience and willingness to talk publicly gives an idea of what it's like inside the classroom.

"We're not [a family] anymore and that's heartbreaking to me," she explained. "We were a team, we were a family, this is what North Little Rock is all about. That's why I wanted to move here because of the reputation that it had."

In 2018, Ware said 11 teachers at Indian Hills resigned.

"No one ever left Indian Hills," she said. "No one. You left if you retired. ... The next year, four people left. I was one of the four."

After 34 years of teaching, she thought her retirement was calling her. But "the good Lord started putting on my heart that they need good teachers."

Ware transferred to Glenview Elementary as soon as she could.

BACK IN THE CLASSROOM

By 2020, a new central office administration took over.

"I've taught longer than they've been around," Ware said. "I had heard not-so-great things, but my heart was pulling me, those kids need me. They have been through covid , they need me."

Her teacher friends were excited to have her back at Glenview, but she felt she was at a disadvantage: Administrators expected them to meet standards with students who were a grade level behind.

"I had never taught any child to read, write or do math," Ware said. "The [gifted-talented] students knew how to do that. The sixth-grade students all knew how to do that. So this was a whole new learning curve for me."

In the second week of the school year, she was told to teach the second grade curriculum to students who did not know their letters or numbers yet.

"They did not know how to get along," Ware recalled. "They were on kindergarten, first [grade levels]. There were a few that were starting to be on second grade level."

She added later: "These kids, I have to meet them where they are and then I can move them up. I can't just throw out how to add and subtract three-digit numbers when you don't know your numbers."

Dustin Barnes, director of communications for the district, said that grade level standards are the instructional expectation.

"We have a number of strategies to assist with this, such as small group interventions and summer school," he explained. "We monitor students throughout the year as is policy in our district."

A total of 12 alarms went off on Ware's phone throughout the day to alert her to move on to the next lesson.

"Just as I saw little bitty light bulbs start to pop up, the dang alarm would go off," Ware said. "I would have to stop and I couldn't continue because they don't have enough trust in their teachers who they hire."

A QR code outside classroom doors lets administrators know where each teacher was at in their daily curriculum.

"They would peek their heads in and if I'm not doing what I said I was supposed to be doing at that time, guess who would get written up?" she said. "I don't get written up. ... I was absolutely horrified. ... Central office is not here to help us, they keep adding and adding and adding more curriculum and micromanaging [us]."

Barnes said that there is "no evidence" of teachers being written up because they have failed to follow the instructional schedule.

Yet, Ware said she felt intimidated when district administrators visited the school and observed teachers' classrooms to jot down notes or check off required curriculum benchmarks in their iPads.

Ultimately, Ware retired after students' disruptive and destructive behavior became too much to handle without help from the higher district administration.

She would not have lasted as long as she did without her principals at Glenview, she noted.

'I CAN'T TEACH IN CHAOS'

Ware did her best to contain her classroom and teach 18 students while defending herself from the few who needed behavioral help.

"I got bit, I got my lip busted," she said. "I had chairs thrown at me. I had a parent [come to me] with a 7-year-old who had literally cut up his Chromebook earbud wires."

The lack of parental support was also an issue, she said. "It was chaos," she recalled. "I can't teach in chaos."

"I was crying almost on a daily, hourly basis because I could not get it," Ware said. "It was so overwhelming, and I was beating myself up, because what was I doing wrong? I would buzz the office, they would come and get a child, and then, 15 to 20 minutes later, the child would come back and be smiling. They had some special one-on-one time with an adult, which is very important, but there wasn't any [discipline]."

A second grader had slipped out of her classroom one day and ran out of the building, she recalled. Eventually, the resource officer found them on the opposite end of the parking lot hiding behind a dumpster.

"I was always questioning me," Ware said. "I always blamed it on me, I beat myself up so much, I mean I did."

If this student had had a paraprofessional with them to monitor their behavior, this incident may not have occurred. Many students needed an individual education plan provided by a higher-quality special education program, Ware added.

Barnes said that the district has six school psychology specialists who conduct referral assessments to determine eligibility for special education services, re-evaluations, ecological assessments and functional behavior assessments.

"I'm not a quitter," Ware said of her retirement. "I really felt like I let those kids down, I let other people down, people at central office that don't give a flip about me. At Glenview? Yes. They cared. They were worried about me."

She said she wasn't eating at normal times because she would arrive at school at 6 a.m. and wouldn't leave until 8 p.m.

"Teachers are not emotionally and mentally equipped to deal with this," she added. "Now, I'm able to do all the things I wasn't able to do in the classroom like social and emotional skills, critical and creative thinking and really connecting with them and meeting them where they are."

Ware sees five to six students per week in her camper after school for problem-solving, critical thinking skills and to help them develop a mindset of success.

She has open spots for students ages 6-11 in her program.

"These little ones that I'm coaching, I mean, oh my gosh, it's my calling," she said. "I mean, my heart is just so full and it's because I can see those little light bulbs."

Students who attend Ware to Advance are taking back skills to their regular classrooms, she added.

"That's huge," Ware said. "They're thinking about their thinking. Kids in public schools aren't really allowed to do that, they don't get that true opportunity."