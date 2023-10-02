100 years ago

October 2, 1923

Losing his hold while "hoboing" on a Missouri Pacific freight train near College Station yesterday afternoon. John Carson, negro, aged 18, of Monroe, La., fell between two cars, and wheels passing over his left leg mangled it so badly that amputation was necessary. The accident occurred at 5 o'clock. A Healey & Roth ambulance removed the negro to the Bush memorial hospital. His condition is not serious. Six thoroughbred horses from the Peacock stables, which were taken North last summer for races and exhibitions at state fairs have been brought back to El Dorado by J. E Snyder, manager of the De Luxe cafeteria who accompanied the animals as one of the owners of the Peacock stables and he reports that each of the thoroughbreds took prizes wherever appearing.

50 years ago

October 2, 1973

Army to make "Safe" Nerve Gas at Pine Bluff. Wasn't it just a short time ago that the great Humanitarian in Washington told us that this country was going to forego the manufacture and use of chemical and biological warfare weapons, and that the Pine Bluff Arsenal was going to be converted to peacetime uses? Wasn't it just a short time ago that we say pictures of acres and acres (or was it square miles?) of nerve gas storage tanks that were threatening to leak, whose contents were very expensive and difficult to neutralize?

25 years ago

October 2, 1998

BENTONVILLE -- A Nebraska deputy sheriff captured Bill Beasley two weeks after he failed to show for his kidnapping trial in Benton County Circuit Court. Beasley, 27, of Benton County is the last of three defendants accused of kidnapping a Gravette man in 1995 and keeping him inside a cloth suitcase for four days as he was hauled across three states. His trial was scheduled for Sept. 15. He was last seen Sept. 14 when Eureka Springs police ticketed him for not having vehicle tags. Beasley parked his car Wednesday afternoon in the middle of a rural county road just outside Tekamah, Neb., said Burt County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Pickell. Beasley was found awake but slumped over the steering wheel of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The car was not reported stolen, Pickell said. Beasley fled from the car when questioned, and Pickell called for assistance, according to a press release from the Benton County sheriff's office. The deputies ran to a nearby farm house and discovered a door open.

10 years ago

October 2, 2013

The site of a Union fortification in Pulaski County and Civil War skirmishes in Baxter County will be commemorated by historical markers awarded by the Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission, Chairman Tom Dupree announced. The approved Civil War Sesquicentennial Historical Marker in Little Rock will commemorate Fort Steele, a fortification built by Union soldiers after Little Rock was occupied in September 1863. The marker will be located on the corner of 15th and Gaines streets. Fort Steele was named for Union Maj. Gen. Frederick Steele, the federal Army of Arkansas commander who led the successful campaign to retake much of the Confederate-controlled state, including the capture of Little Rock on Sept. 10, 1863. The Civil War Roundtable of Arkansas is sponsoring the marker. The historical marker in Baxter County will be placed at the courthouse in Mountain Home. The marker is to commemorate skirmishes that took place near Mountain Home in October 1862. The 27th Arkansas Infantry Camp 1519, Sons of Confederate Veterans, is sponsoring the marker.