Police arrest suspect in Jacksonville shooting





A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Jacksonville police officers responded to 218 S. JP Wright Loop Road in the Terriwood Apartments following a call about a shooting, according to police.

Upon arrival, a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg, police said.

The injured male was rushed to the hospital and during the investigation, detectives identified Aaron Daniels, age not provided, as the suspect, according to a department Facebook post.

A couple hours later, Jacksonville police announced that Daniels had turned himself in without incident.

Daniels was charged with first-degree battery, police said.

His jail booking information was not available late Sunday.



