Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest suspect in Jacksonville shooting

by Tony Holt | Today at 4:00 a.m.
FILE — A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo.


A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Jacksonville police officers responded to 218 S. JP Wright Loop Road in the Terriwood Apartments following a call about a shooting, according to police.

Upon arrival, a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg, police said.

The injured male was rushed to the hospital and during the investigation, detectives identified Aaron Daniels, age not provided, as the suspect, according to a department Facebook post.

A couple hours later, Jacksonville police announced that Daniels had turned himself in without incident.

Daniels was charged with first-degree battery, police said.

His jail booking information was not available late Sunday.


Print Headline: Police arrest suspect in Jacksonville shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT