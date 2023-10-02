Raynor’s breakout bolstered by O-line

For the second consecutive week, Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor stuffed the stat sheet Saturday afternoon and led his team to a 52-28 victory over Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass.

The true freshman from Kernersville, N.C., completed 20 of his 25 pass attempts for 383 yards and 6 touchdowns, elevating the play of the rest of his teammates. He distributed the wealth as nine Red Wolves caught a pass and five caught at least one touchdown with senior Jeff Foreman being the lone receiver with two.

While Raynor's breakout game last week spearheaded the Red Wolves' turnaround after an 0-2 start this season, the offensive line has been one of their most consistent units up to this point. Even in the season opening 73-0 loss at Oklahoma, the offensive line gave up just one sack and six tackles for loss against the Sooners front.

Tackles Elijah Zollicoffer and Makilan Thomas, guards Mehki Butler and Jalen Cunningham and center Jacob Bayer make up the unit, which has given Raynor ample time to make throws down the field.

"I think they are getting better each and every week," Coach Butch Jones said. "They're working together collectively as one unit. I really like their communication and it all starts with Jacob Bayer up front."

Raynor has accounted for 784 total yards and 11 touchdowns in his two starts against Southern Miss and UMass. Clean pockets created by the offensive line have allowed Raynor to set his feet and show off his arm strength and accuracy on deep passes.

"I've never really seen a freshman do that," senior running back Zak Wallace said of Raynor. "He's blessed and we're just looking to get better each week."

The Red Wolves have improved since a pair of drubbings against Oklahoma and Memphis, which was evident by how thoroughly they dominated the Minutemen on their own field.

In its two losses to open the season, Arkansas State did not generate a single turnover while turning it over five times. In its three wins, the A-State has forced three turnovers while only giving it up to the opponent once. Raynor threw an interception against Southern Miss, but kept a clean sheet in his outing against UMass.

A-State safety Eddie Smith intercepted quarterback Taisun Phommachanh's third pass attempt of the game Saturday, which the offense capitalized on with a three-play, 13-yard touchdown drive to go up 14-0 early in the first quarter.

"We can't turn the ball over regardless," Jones said. "Those are momentum plays. We have a lot to build upon and a lot we must improve."

Arkansas State improved to 3-2 through five games this season and is 1-0 in Sun Belt conference play from its win over Southern Miss.

Raynor and Co. will remain on the road for a conference matchup with Troy at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. Troy is 3-2 on the season and will enter on a two-game win streak after knocking off Western Kentucky 27-24 on Sept. 23 and Georgia State 28-7 on Saturday.

The Trojans trashed the Red Wolves 48-19 last season and went on to beat UTSA in the Cure Bowl to finish 12-2. That loss capped the Red Wolves' 3-9 2022 season where it managed just one Sun Belt win.