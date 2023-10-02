RAZORBACK REWIND: Pittman candid on Arkansas’ offensive struggles

ARLINGTON, Texas -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman did not shy away from talking about the Hogs' offensive struggles following Saturday's 34-22 loss to Texas A&M, the program's 11th loss in the last 12 editions of the Southwest Classic.

The Razorbacks managed 174 total yards, their 10th fewest in a conference game and their 14th fewest in all games since joining the SEC in 1992.

Arkansas had 126 total yards, including 44 in the second and third quarters combined, before KJ Jefferson's 48-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong on the Razorbacks' final offensive play.

Jefferson was sacked seven times for 41 yards in losses and the Aggies notched 15 tackles for 57 lost yards.

"You always evaluate what you're doing, you know?" Pittman said in reference to the offense. "And the thing that is bothersome, because sometimes you go play somebody and they're doing something that you didn't practice. ... They're putting this spy or whatever it may be, line movement that you didn't practice.

"What's bothersome about it is we practiced it and what they gave us was what we practiced. And so, I don't think we have too much offense in or anything of that nature. I just ... I don't know that you or I could say we'd do this, this, and this well."

Jefferson, a third-year captain, said communication issues were the biggest culprit and everyone shared in that problem.

"Everybody being on the same page: O-line, tight ends, running back, including myself to be able to transfer protection or know where the pressure is coming from," Jefferson said. "Make sure everyone is on the same page. That's what it boils down to, just communication up front."

Pittman said the Razorbacks tried just about everything against the schemes cooked up by Aggies defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.

"I think we thought the stretch play was going to help us, and we didn't do it very good either," Pittman said. "So maybe it is cutting something back and just saying, OK, we'll run four plays and that's it. But whatever it is, didn't work at all tonight."

Gun on 4th

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has been lined up in either the Shotgun or Pistol on three failed fourth-and-1 snaps in three of the last four games. Against Texas A&M, tailback Raheim Sanders was stopped a yard behind the line on fourth-and-1 from the Arkansas 40 late in the second quarter, setting up a Texas A&M touchdown and a 17-6 halftime lead.

"Once he gets under center, the front on the defense is certainly going to change," Coach Sam Pittman said. "We just felt, honestly, if we felt better about him sneaking, you would, we would do that. But just as a fact they're going to have five guys within the A and B gap."

Jefferson was asked if he felt comfortable being under center and trying quarterback sneaks on fourth-and-1.

"Of course I'm comfortable with taking the snap under center," he said. "We work it. We practice it all week, so I'm comfortable under center.

"As far as the fourth-and-short, I mean, like I said, we've got to execute. We know it's 1 yard we've got to get, a game of inches. We know we've got to come away with those. In those situations, we've got to be able to strain and be tough and be willing to get the first down."

Aggies' stop

Coach Jimbo Fisher credited the Aggies' fourth-and-1 stop of Raheim Sanders to a good plan schemed up by coordinator D.J. Durkin.

"He's using them well and those guys understand leverage, hands and power, and they're really good players," Fisher said. "They are hard to move. We were physical up front. We need to be physical up front.

"You've got to be in this league. And that fourth-and-1 and that stop, I totally understand why they went for it. They're right there at midfield, they get it, get momentum and can get down there and score."

No penalties

The Razorbacks, who had been hammered by penalties in their last two games, wound up with no flags against the Aggies.

That marked Arkansas' first penalty-free game since since a 48-7 loss at Alabama in 2019.

Booming punts

Arkansas sophomore Max Fletcher's big leg was on display against the Aggies as he had six punts for a 54.7-yard average, including a career-long 64 yards.

Fletcher nearly angled a 61-yard punt out of bounds inside the 1, but it bounced over the pylon for a touchback in the second quarter.

Fletcher hit a couple of punts in the second half that out-paced his coverage, allowing Ainias Smith to have a couple of long returns, including an 82-yard touchdown.

Fletcher's average of 46.9 yards on 20 punts ranks 10th in the FBS and third in the SEC behind Vanderbilt's Matt Hayball (50.9) and Alabama's James Burnip (48.9).

Inches

With Texas A&M leading 20-13, KJ Jefferson had Andrew Armstrong open in the end zone on a third-and-7 play from the Aggies' 32 after linebacker Brad Spence's recovery of a Max Johnson fumble.

Jefferson's delivery was a touch late, allowing defensive back Tyreek Chappel to close and get a finger on the ball just before it made Armstrong's hands. The deflection led to an incomplete throw instead of a potential game-tying touchdown midway through the third period.

"We talk about this all the time, inches," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "You're fighting for inches all the time. You're trying to take them away from them and trying to create them for yourself.

"You go back and watch games. There's probably five or six inches in this game that decided this game. That's five or six plays."

3rd down numbers

Arkansas got off to a hot start by converting four of its first five third-down plays, mostly from long distance, but the Razorbacks misfired on nine in a row after that before converting their last on KJ Jefferson's 48-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong.

The Razorbacks' average third-down distance needed was 9.467 yards, including seven of 10-plus yards, leading to a 5 of 15 (33.3%) conversion day.

Quick start

Texas A&M has scored on its first possession in all five games this season, including a 75-yard march in eight plays leading to Max Johnson's 32-yard touchdown strike to Evan Stewart for a 7-3 lead against Arkansas with 2:36 left in the first quarter.

Texas A&M scored opening touchdowns against New Mexico State and Miami, then converted field goals on opening drives against Louisiana-Monroe and Auburn.

Overturned

Arkansas safety Al Walcott was called for targeting on a low tackle against tailback Le'Veon Moss with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

However, the SEC replay official deemed that targeting did not apply on the play, allowing Walcott to remain in the game.

Old Cowboys

Brad Johnson and Jason Witten, NFL teammates with the Dallas Cowboys, sat together in the Texas A&M section on Saturday and were shown multiple times on TV.

Johnson, who played quarterback at Florida State and in the NFL with Minnesota, Washington, Tampa Bay and Dallas, is the father of Aggies quarterback Max Johnson and tight end Jake Johnson.

Witten played at Tennessee and was an All-Pro tight end. He caught a 25-yard game-winning touchdown pass in the Vols' 41-38 win over Arkansas in six overtimes in 2002 at Neyland Stadium.

Extra points

Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong, who had a team-high 3 receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown, has caught a pass in 20 consecutive games.

Arkansas fell to 42-35-2 against Texas A&M, 1-11 in the last 12 meetings, and the Aggies improved to 9-4 in games played in Arlington.

Arkansas tight end Ty Washington kept changing jersey numbers from his normal No. 8 to 46, as announced by SEC referee Lee Hedrick. Washington wore 46 on special teams so as not to duplicate with safety Jayden Johnson, who wears No. 8 and plays on multiple special teams.

Ainias Smith's 82-yard punt return touchdown was the first against the Razorbacks since Alabama's DeVonta Smith ran one back 84 yards in 2020.