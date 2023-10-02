Rex Nelson college football picks: Week 6

It was, as the headline in this newspaper proclaimed on Sunday morning, "pretty frustrating."

Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22 in Arlington, Texas.

The Aggies moved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks fell to 2-3 and 0-2. Arkansas was held to just 174 yards of offense as the Aggie defense had seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Texas A&M outgained the Hogs 414 to 174. The Aggie defense held Arkansas to just 10 first downs, the lowest since that 37-0 loss to Georgia in Athens two years ago.

It was the 11th time in the past 12 meetings for the Aggies to win.

There were a couple of bright spots. Cam Little became the first Arkansas kicker to make two field goals longer than 50 yards in a game since Steve Little in 1976. And KJ Jefferson set two career records at the school. He has been responsible for 78 touchdowns and 8,408 yards of offense. In both instances, he broke records that had been held by Matt Jones.

We were 8-2 on the picks last week, making the season record 38-6. Things get a lot harder this week with a number of games that could be close.

Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 33 -- What a game in Oxford last Saturday night as Ole Miss survived against LSU by a final score of 55-49. Jaxson Dart threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tre Harris with just 39 seconds remaining for the win. The two teams combined for 1,343 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns. There were two late lead changes. Dart was 26 of 39 passing for 389 yards. He also had 50 yards rushing. Something tells me Arkansas will keep it close, just as the Hogs did in Baton Rouge before losing to LSU. Ole Miss has just one loss, 24-10 to Alabama at Tuscaloosa. In addition to beating LSU, the Rebels have victories of 73-7 over Mercer, 37-20 over Tulane and 48-23 over Georgia Tech.

Troy 29, Arkansas State 27 -- ASU had a horrible start, getting outscored 110-3 in its first two games. I've picked the Red Wolves to lose the past two weeks, and they've won against Southern Mississippi and Massachusetts. You would think I would have learned my lesson. But the game is at Troy, and the Trojans are always tough at home. Like ASU, Troy has a 3-2 record. The Trojans have won by scores of 48-30 over Stephen F. Austin, 27-24 over Western Kentucky and 28-7 over Georgia State. The losses have been by scores of 42-13 to Kansas State and 16-14 to James Madison. ASU has something special in freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor. In a 52-28 win over UMass, he was 20 of 25 passing for 383 yards and a school-record six touchdowns. He's only the fourth true freshman since 2013 in FBS football to throw six touchdown passes in a game.

UCA 31, Southeast Missouri 28 -- The Bears moved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the United Athletic Conference with a 29-27 victory at Southern Utah. It was close even though UCA more than doubled Southern Utah on offense, 471 yards to 232 yards. Southeast Missouri's only victory came by a score of 45-7 over Lindenwood. The losses have been by scores of 45-0 to Kansas State, 26-25 to Southern Illinois and 41-38 to Eastern Kentucky. UCA is up to No. 23 this week in the FCS rankings.

Ouachita 35, East Central Oklahoma 20 -- Ouachita posted a 34-7 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma to move to 5-0 on the season. Ouachita scored every time it had the ball in the first half. The Tigers have now won 17 consecutive Great American Conference games and are 56-4 in their past 60 GAC games. East Central, which is hosting this game in Ada, comes in with a 2-3 record following a 35-28 win in Monticello on Saturday over UAM. Ouachita is ranked No. 5 in the country this week in the American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II rankings.

Harding 75, Northwestern Oklahoma 3 -- The Bisons are 5-0 and ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division II following a 64-0 win over Southwestern Oklahoma. There were an amazing 12 Harding players who gained 13 or more yards on the ground in that game. Northwestern Oklahoma is even worse than Southwestern (both teams have 0-5 records). Even though Harding is making its longest road trip of the year, expect the Bisons to have another large margin of victory. That will set the stage for the game against Ouachita on Oct. 14 in Searcy.

Henderson 39, Southern Nazarene 32 -- The Reddies moved to 4-1 with a 27-14 victory on the road over 3-2 Oklahoma Baptist. Henderson bounced back from its loss to Harding a week earlier with strong efforts from quarterback Andrew Edwards and its entire defense. Southern Nazarene is 3-2 and gave 4-1 Southern Arkansas all it could handle Saturday before falling 28-21 to the Muleriders. Expect Southern Nazarene to also give Henderson a close game on Saturday afternoon in Arkadelphia.

Southeastern Oklahoma 20, UAM 17 -- We would pick the 2-3 Boll Weevils over 1-4 Southeastern if UAM quarterback Demilon Brown had not been injured late in the fourth game of the season against Ouachita. As goes Brown, so goes the UAM offense. It's likely UAM would be 3-2 (with losses only to Ouachita and Harding) had Brown played against East Central on Saturday. With Brown out, we're going to give the slight edge to Southeastern since the Savage Storm is at home.

Southern Arkansas 44, Oklahoma Baptist 39 -- This might be the best GAC game of the week as the 4-1 Muleriders host the 3-2 Bison of Oklahoma Baptist. In the win at Southern Nazarene, Mulerider quarterback O.B. Jones was 12 of 20 passing for 153 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 134 yards. Expect Jones to show out again in Magnolia on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas Tech 26, Southwestern Oklahoma 25 -- The Wonder Boys are 1-4 following a 44-21 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma in Russellville. Tech quarterback Taye Gatewood was 19 of 20 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as the Wonder Boys built a 30-7 halftime lead. This week's game is on the road but is certainly winnable against 0-5 Southwestern Oklahoma.