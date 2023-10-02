SAU has 5,128 students this fall

Southern Arkansas University added students this fall to last year's record enrollment, while a pair of other large public universities in the state are down slightly in enrollment.

After a 15% increase in enrollment from the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022, SAU recorded more modest growth this fall, with 5,128 students, up from 5,095 last year, according to SAU. This fall's freshman class is up 14%, while graduate enrollment remains stable, at 1,876.

"This is all the result of a tremendous team effort at SAU," SAU President Trey Berry said in a news release from the Magnolia university. "We are so fortunate to have faculty and staff who are working incredibly hard to keep SAU vibrant and to help our students succeed."

SAU has students from 73 of the state's 75 counties, according to the university. This fall, 1,800 Muleriders are living in on-campus housing, a 4.5% increase from last year.

"It is always encouraging for our new students to see what we see and embrace what SAU has to offer," Sarah Jennings, associate vice president for enrollment, stated in the news release. "From traditional and unique programs to tailored scholarship offerings, SAU is truly the complete college experience."

Enrollment figures are based on the 11th day of classes. Those numbers change -- although typically not dramatically -- before colleges and universities make their official reports later in the fall.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Fall enrollment is down slightly at the University of Central Arkansas, with 9,790 students total, a drop of 1.3% from this time last fall, when enrollment was 9,913, which was 1.9% lower than the fall 2021 figure.

However, first-time, full-time undergraduate enrollment at the Conway university this fall is 1,737 students, the second-largest incoming freshman class among all four-year institutions in the state, according to UCA.

"Our incoming freshman enrollment has been solid and steady for several years now, [and] we are excited and proud of this continuing trend of being a university of choice for so many academically strong students," UCA President Houston Davis noted in a news release from the university.

"Like our previous cohorts, this incoming class is academically poised for success with an average GPA of 3.63, which ties last year's class as the second highest in university history."

UCA's first-time graduate student enrollment also increased, by nearly 7%, from 491 last year to 524 students this year, which continues historically high levels of graduate enrollment, according to the university.

"Our professors are dedicated to the classroom experiences of students, as well as their experiential learning through research opportunities, service-learning and internships," Davis said in the news release. "This commitment to academic excellence and a full, rich student experience are some of the driving forces behind these sustained enrollment figures."

Among the university's five undergraduate colleges, the College of Business saw the largest increase in enrollment, 3.3% for undergraduates and 4.4% for graduate students, according to UCA.

The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics saw an increase of 1.8% and 2.2% for undergraduates and grad students, respectively.

Last month, UCA announced the UCA Commitment, which will affect incoming students beginning with the freshman 2024 class. UCA students from Arkansas households with less than $100,000 in income will not have to pay tuition and mandatory fees out of pocket.

UCA will help these students receive all federal and state aid due to them, as well as scholarships -- all of this being accomplished with existing staff members -- and then assist in making up any remaining balance through UCA scholarships and work study programs, according to Davis. The UCA Commitment program applies only to tuition and mandatory fees, not other costs like housing and meals.

While the UCA Commitment program will likely lead to an increase in applications and enrollment for new students, Davis said, he believes an even larger impact will be seen in retaining students year to year.

So many students "have a plan for paying for the first year of college, but not" after that, or their financial situation is solid until life circumstances change, which leads to them dropping out to care for a family member or to devote themselves fully to jobs, he said. More retentions year to year would ultimately lead to more students attaining degrees, and a more educated workforce in the state.

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

Enrollment at Arkansas Tech University's main campus in Russellville fell roughly 4% this fall from the same point last year, although the university's Ozark campus jumped almost 16% in enrollment.

There were 7,393 students enrolled through ATU in Russellville on the 11th day of classes, down 4.1% from last year, according to the university. On the Ozark campus, enrollment increased to 2,004 students, up 15.6%.

The Ozark campus "has positioned itself to be a tremendous resource for our communities and their workforce educational needs," said Sheila Jacobs, ATU-Ozark's interim chancellor and chief academic officer.

"We are extremely proud of our continued growth and the dedication of our staff, faculty and community stakeholders. ATU-Ozark offers robust programming designed to serve the region and state in high-demand careers in the skilled trades, health care, automation, business, law enforcement, banking, computer information technology, cosmetology science, logistics and general studies."

The marked increase in enrollment on that campus "is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff, who are committed to providing our students with a quality education in high-demand job fields," added Richard Harris, chief student officer at ATU-Ozark. "We are proud to serve the Arkansas River Valley community and look forward to helping our students reach their academic goals."

ATU's overall headcount of 9,397 students is down less than 1 percentage point from last fall's 9,445 students, according to ATU. The number of freshmen is up this fall to 1,472, an increase of 1.3% from last fall.