Three Bentonville High School students work with UA professor on heart research

Aditya Sohaney (from left), Saivarunteja Elagandula and Sarthak Chaturvedi, students from Bentonville High School, create and discuss diagrams Wednesday at Ignite Professional Studies in Bentonville. The students have been working with University of Arkansas Health Sciences instructor Wendy Broughton on a study to find biomarkers and better identify certain heart problems. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

BENTONVILLE -- Three Bentonville High School students are doing research to find genes they hope can lead to early detection before heart failure...

Print Headline: Students working on heart research

