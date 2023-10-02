Sections
Three students aid in heart research

UA professor, Bentonville High collaborators seek cardiovascular risks by Al Gaspeny | Today at 3:15 a.m.
Aditya Sohaney (from left), Saivarunteja Elagandula and Sarthak Chaturvedi, students from Bentonville High School, create and discuss diagrams Wednesday at Ignite Professional Studies in Bentonville. The students have been working with University of Arkansas Health Sciences instructor Wendy Broughton on a study to find biomarkers and better identify certain heart problems. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)


BENTONVILLE -- Three Bentonville High School students are doing research to find genes they hope can lead to early detection of heart failure...

