Two killed in crashes on Arkansas highways Sunday

Two people were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes in Arkansas Sunday, according to preliminary Arkansas State Police reports.

One woman was killed Sunday evening in rural Carroll County.

Christine Marshall, 81, of Berryville died in the crash that occurred at 5:41 p.m. on Arkansas 21 near County Road 608, a report said.

According to the report, Marshall was driving a 2005 Ford north on the state highway when she began taking a left-hand curve. As she did so, the car lost control and went of the right side of the road. The front left of the Ford hit a tree and the vehicle came to a stop.

The investigating officer noted the weather was clear and the road was dry.

An unidentified man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in rural Lonoke County.

The man a 32-year-old resident of McRae, died in the crash at 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 67/167 South at mile marker 25, according to a report. The man was driving a 1997 Ford in the right lane when it began spinning clockwise and travelled down a dirt embankment.

The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected, the report said.

The investigating officer noted weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.







