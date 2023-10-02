Updated World Series Odds At Start of MLB Playoffs

The stage is set for Major League Baseballs postseason, and here are the latest World Series odds. In dramatic fashion, though all playoff teams were decided on Saturday, it came down to the very last day of the season for seeding to be decided. The Orioles and Astros will have first-round byes after winning their AL divisions, while the Braves and Dodgers secured byes in the National League. The AL Central division-winning Twins and the NL Central division-champion Brewers will compete with home-field advantage vs. the sixth-seeded Blue Jays and Diamondbacks, respectively.

With first-round byes, the Orioles, Astros, Dodgers and Braves have the best odds to win the World Series. However, the Braves and Dodgers, two National League teams, have the best odds overall.

No team scored more runs per game this season than Atlanta, which finished with MLBs best record (104-58). Their plus-231 run differential is also the best in the league. The Braves were the 2021 World Series champions, and they have the experience and the talent -- including likely NL MVP Ronald Acuna -- to take home the hardware again in 2023.

The Dodgers scored the second-most runs this season and boast the second-best run differential at plus-207. After getting bounced by the Padres in the NLDS last season, the Dodgers, led by Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, are looking to make a statement. The Dodgers last won the World Series in the shortened 2020 season. That title came against the Rays, who enter as an AL wild card team again this year at +1000 odds.

Perhaps the best value on the board is for the reigning champions to repeat. The Astros at +450 odds look attractive. Despite dealing with plenty of adversity, they pulled off the last-minute upset to snatch the division title back from Texas, earning themselves a first-round bye. There are questions about their starting pitching, but the Astros have proven they can win in the postseason with two World Series titles in the past five years.

In the AL, the Orioles (+650) have the next-best odds after finishing the season with 101 wins and the best record in the American League. Their plus-129 run differential is less than that of the Rays (plus-195), who got off to a strong start to the season. The Orioles are a promising young team and its hard to bet against them, but of the favorites they have the least postseason experience.

The Astros dominated Texas during the regular season. The Rangers have one more round to compete and one of the worst bullpens in the league, but at +1700, there is some value in taking the team that scored the third-most runs per game this season.

The Phillies at +1300 look attractive after making it to the World Series last season, and the young Blue Jays, despite their recent postseason struggles, also have some value at +1600.

Current odds to win the 2023 World Series

Atlanta Braves +320

Los Angeles Dodgers +425

Houston Astros +450

Baltimore Orioles +650

Tampa Bay Rays +1000

Philadelphia Phillies +1300

Toronto Blue Jays +1600

Texas Rangers +1700

Minnesota Twins +1800

Milwaukee Brewers +1900

Miami Marlins +3000

Diamondbacks +3000

