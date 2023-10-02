Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 21-27 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 21

Oscar Ernesto Alfaro Quijada, 26, and Yohana Vanesa Valle Aleman, 22, both of Springdale

Augustus Lee Brunetti, 28, and Logan Lee Mapes, 26, both of Frontenac, Kan.

James Tyler Massey, 29, and Melissa Claire Quinto, 28, both of Fayetteville

Nathaniel Gilbert Mull, 31, and Summer Michelle Chavis, 28, both of Portsmouth, Ohio

Robert Bruce Page, 22, and Crystal Dawn Morse, 34, both of Fayetteville

David Keith Parker, 65, Huntsville, and Julie Ann Charlton, 62, Haslet, Texas

Mark Edward Willhite, 60, and Brenda Jean Bake, 70, both of Elkins

Sept. 22

Donnell Leron Alston, 44, and Kaylea Mae Brooks, 30, both of Fayetteville

Alan Paul Baker, 32, and Savannah Mechelle Geiger, 31, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Thomas Beckham, 38, and Sierra Cousteau Conner, 30, both of Fayetteville

Pencil Anju Bellu, 37, and Sherlynn Airam, 46, both of Springdale

Joshua Dane Eoff, 32, and Brian Michael Bocchino, 34, both of Springdale

Shamal Jamell Evans, 28, and Corinna Francheska Campbell-Green, 24, both of Webb City, Mo.

Andrew Clark Freeman, 35, and Halee Michele Smith, 29, both of Prairie Grove

Norman Scot Friar, 61, and Holly Renee Williams, 58, both of West Fork

Jason Nicholas Howard, 32, and LaStacia Cheri' Bradley, 31, both of Springdale

Wesley Michael Kahl, 34, and Carolyn Ruth Ruede, 26, both of Lincoln

Jon Marc Killebrew, 27, and Elizabeth Dale Phillips, 26, both of Columbus, Miss.

Nelson Reynaldo Lazo Villareal, 27, and Deyli Sarai Pleitez Lemus, 31, both of Lowell

Chuan Yaw Lim, 28, and Hongying Wu, 24, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Travis McGee, 24, Fayetteville, and Kathryn Jane Forbes, 25, Rogers

Jacob Gerald Pedersen, 25, and Gabrielle Britton Willingham, 25, both of Fayetteville

Steven Mark Robertson, 60, and Amy Elizabeth Perea, 51, both of Fayetteville

James Cleo Ruark, 64, and Deborah Kaye Burks, 61, both of Coffeyville, Kan.

Ezra Jeremiah Smith, 29, and Alyssa Nicole Watkins, 29, both of Fayetteville

Sept 25

Carlos Alberto Amaya Flamenco, 29, and Sherida Judith Galicia Paiz, 21, both of Springdale

Jimmy Dewayne Buntin II, 43, Mounds, Okla., and Courtney Rochelle Hernandez, 35, Jenks, Okla.

Santos Choc Botzoc, 28, and Sonia Maribel May Toc, 26, both of Rogers

Gabriel Omar Figueroa-Navedo, 29, and Rebekah Jane Garrett, 32, both of Owasso, Okla.

Benjamin David Nelson, 30, and Heather Dawn Bowman, 30, both of Springdale

Juan Angel Reyes Reyes, 45, and Jael Esbeida Romero, 55, both of Springdale

Victor Alfonso Robles Hernandez, 39, and Kari Denise Hook, 45, both of Springdale

Scott Dylan Worth, 29, and Alison Rachel Kaseberg, 28, both of Springdale

Sept. 26

Bryce Lawson Elmore, 25, and Kayden Alexis Jensen, 21, both of Huntsville

Grant Thomas Garrett, 36, and Taira Nicole Bernard, 38, both of Fayetteville

Isaac Jacob Hennon, 44, and Jodi Lynne Stengle, 38, both of Fayetteville

Kevin Lee Higgins, 56, and Jennifer Brooke Adair, 46, both of Fayetteville

Justin Alan Hudson, 30, Lowell, and Kara Seanne Kelsey, 29, Rogers

Christopher Alan Musteen, 32, Farmington, and Brittany Sky Ramsey, 30, Siloam Springs

Daniel Elias Pickett, 26, and Kaitlyn Lee Tilghman, 26, both of Farmington

Jansen Allen Polk, 29, and Carly Sevena Farinella, 29, both of Fayetteville

Mark Thomas Stesney, 36, and Jessica Chelle Gallegos, 36, both of Fayetteville

Spencer Ryan Taack, 24, Dallas, and Kirsi Marie Grafton, 24, Springdale

Tyler Reese Underwood, 36, and Savannah Lee Haskins, 30, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Thomas Wilson, 28, and McCarley Ann Rountree, 28, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 27

Matthew Acer Arnold, 21, and Saylin Lesli Sosa, 21, both of Fayetteville

Jace Borden Beynon, 22, and Abigail Lynn Barker, 22, both of Rogers

Carlos Neftali Cartagena Cruz, 32, and Teodora Olinda Carias Castro, 31, both of Springdale

Landon Neil Freeman, 22, Springdale, and Allison Brennan Rowlett, 21, Rogers

Charles Baber Grace, 30, and Melanie Ann Brydle, 30, both of Springdale

Trent Michael Larsen, 24, and Grace Caroline Wilson, 24, both of Springdale

Eric Jovel Santos, 25, Springdale, and Madison Renee Dement, 26, Fayetteville

Branch Alexander Terrell, 28, Rogers, and Tiffany Rachel Lee, 26, Fayetteville

Michael Ephraim Van Sickel, 27, and Emilie Dawn West, 28, both of Prairie Grove

Walter Alfredo Vega Landaverde, 33, and Evelyn Landaverde, 34, both of Springdale