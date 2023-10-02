Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 21-27 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 21
Oscar Ernesto Alfaro Quijada, 26, and Yohana Vanesa Valle Aleman, 22, both of Springdale
Augustus Lee Brunetti, 28, and Logan Lee Mapes, 26, both of Frontenac, Kan.
James Tyler Massey, 29, and Melissa Claire Quinto, 28, both of Fayetteville
Nathaniel Gilbert Mull, 31, and Summer Michelle Chavis, 28, both of Portsmouth, Ohio
Robert Bruce Page, 22, and Crystal Dawn Morse, 34, both of Fayetteville
David Keith Parker, 65, Huntsville, and Julie Ann Charlton, 62, Haslet, Texas
Mark Edward Willhite, 60, and Brenda Jean Bake, 70, both of Elkins
Sept. 22
Donnell Leron Alston, 44, and Kaylea Mae Brooks, 30, both of Fayetteville
Alan Paul Baker, 32, and Savannah Mechelle Geiger, 31, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Thomas Beckham, 38, and Sierra Cousteau Conner, 30, both of Fayetteville
Pencil Anju Bellu, 37, and Sherlynn Airam, 46, both of Springdale
Joshua Dane Eoff, 32, and Brian Michael Bocchino, 34, both of Springdale
Shamal Jamell Evans, 28, and Corinna Francheska Campbell-Green, 24, both of Webb City, Mo.
Andrew Clark Freeman, 35, and Halee Michele Smith, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Norman Scot Friar, 61, and Holly Renee Williams, 58, both of West Fork
Jason Nicholas Howard, 32, and LaStacia Cheri' Bradley, 31, both of Springdale
Wesley Michael Kahl, 34, and Carolyn Ruth Ruede, 26, both of Lincoln
Jon Marc Killebrew, 27, and Elizabeth Dale Phillips, 26, both of Columbus, Miss.
Nelson Reynaldo Lazo Villareal, 27, and Deyli Sarai Pleitez Lemus, 31, both of Lowell
Chuan Yaw Lim, 28, and Hongying Wu, 24, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Travis McGee, 24, Fayetteville, and Kathryn Jane Forbes, 25, Rogers
Jacob Gerald Pedersen, 25, and Gabrielle Britton Willingham, 25, both of Fayetteville
Steven Mark Robertson, 60, and Amy Elizabeth Perea, 51, both of Fayetteville
James Cleo Ruark, 64, and Deborah Kaye Burks, 61, both of Coffeyville, Kan.
Ezra Jeremiah Smith, 29, and Alyssa Nicole Watkins, 29, both of Fayetteville
Sept 25
Carlos Alberto Amaya Flamenco, 29, and Sherida Judith Galicia Paiz, 21, both of Springdale
Jimmy Dewayne Buntin II, 43, Mounds, Okla., and Courtney Rochelle Hernandez, 35, Jenks, Okla.
Santos Choc Botzoc, 28, and Sonia Maribel May Toc, 26, both of Rogers
Gabriel Omar Figueroa-Navedo, 29, and Rebekah Jane Garrett, 32, both of Owasso, Okla.
Benjamin David Nelson, 30, and Heather Dawn Bowman, 30, both of Springdale
Juan Angel Reyes Reyes, 45, and Jael Esbeida Romero, 55, both of Springdale
Victor Alfonso Robles Hernandez, 39, and Kari Denise Hook, 45, both of Springdale
Scott Dylan Worth, 29, and Alison Rachel Kaseberg, 28, both of Springdale
Sept. 26
Bryce Lawson Elmore, 25, and Kayden Alexis Jensen, 21, both of Huntsville
Grant Thomas Garrett, 36, and Taira Nicole Bernard, 38, both of Fayetteville
Isaac Jacob Hennon, 44, and Jodi Lynne Stengle, 38, both of Fayetteville
Kevin Lee Higgins, 56, and Jennifer Brooke Adair, 46, both of Fayetteville
Justin Alan Hudson, 30, Lowell, and Kara Seanne Kelsey, 29, Rogers
Christopher Alan Musteen, 32, Farmington, and Brittany Sky Ramsey, 30, Siloam Springs
Daniel Elias Pickett, 26, and Kaitlyn Lee Tilghman, 26, both of Farmington
Jansen Allen Polk, 29, and Carly Sevena Farinella, 29, both of Fayetteville
Mark Thomas Stesney, 36, and Jessica Chelle Gallegos, 36, both of Fayetteville
Spencer Ryan Taack, 24, Dallas, and Kirsi Marie Grafton, 24, Springdale
Tyler Reese Underwood, 36, and Savannah Lee Haskins, 30, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Thomas Wilson, 28, and McCarley Ann Rountree, 28, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 27
Matthew Acer Arnold, 21, and Saylin Lesli Sosa, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jace Borden Beynon, 22, and Abigail Lynn Barker, 22, both of Rogers
Carlos Neftali Cartagena Cruz, 32, and Teodora Olinda Carias Castro, 31, both of Springdale
Landon Neil Freeman, 22, Springdale, and Allison Brennan Rowlett, 21, Rogers
Charles Baber Grace, 30, and Melanie Ann Brydle, 30, both of Springdale
Trent Michael Larsen, 24, and Grace Caroline Wilson, 24, both of Springdale
Eric Jovel Santos, 25, Springdale, and Madison Renee Dement, 26, Fayetteville
Branch Alexander Terrell, 28, Rogers, and Tiffany Rachel Lee, 26, Fayetteville
Michael Ephraim Van Sickel, 27, and Emilie Dawn West, 28, both of Prairie Grove
Walter Alfredo Vega Landaverde, 33, and Evelyn Landaverde, 34, both of Springdale