Wilson rallies Denver from 21-point deficit

CHICAGO -- The Denver Broncos came in reeling from a 50-point blowout and looked like they were headed toward another lopsided loss.

Russell Wilson sensed a rally was on the way.

"I knew how we left the locker room at halftime and how we stepped on the field in the second half that we were gonna fight our way back," he said.

Wilson threw for three touchdowns, Wil Lutz kicked a tiebreaking field goal with just under two minutes remaining and the Broncos bounced back from one of the most lopsided losses in franchise history by rallying to beat the Chicago Bears 31-28 on Sunday.

Denver (1-3) was coming off a 70-20 blowout by Miami that was the franchise's second-worst loss of the Super Bowl era, behind only a 51-0 pounding by the Raiders in 1967.

Lutz's 51-yarder capped a comeback from a 28-7, third-quarter deficit. Kareem Jackson then intercepted Justin Fields with the Bears (0-4) near midfield, and Coach Sean Payton picked up his first win with Denver.

"Everybody just believed," Wilson said. "It was a beautiful demonstration of resilience."

Chicago looked like it was headed toward an easy win, leading by 21 after Fields threw a 2-yard touchdown to Khalil Herbert late in the third quarter. Instead, the Bears dropped their 14th in a row since a Week 7 win at New England last season.

The Bears had a chance to break a 28-all tie late in the fourth quarter. Chicago opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the 18 rather than kick a field goal. Coach Matt Eberflus was confident the Bears would get the first down because of how effectively they were running the ball. But instead of keeping the drive going, Herbert got stopped.

Fields said he "loved" the decision to go for it. After all, he said, it showed "Coach has trust in us to convert in that situation."

Fields threw for a career-high 335 yards and four touchdowns. He completed his first 16 passes and was 28 of 35.

"I think we were in a rhythm, (offensive coordinator) Luke (Getsy) was dialing it up," Fields said. "Guys were protecting up front. Receivers were getting open. We were definitely in a rhythm. At the end of the day, we lost the game so it really doesn't matter."

Wilson threw a 4-yard TD to Brandon Johnson near the end of the third and a 13-yarder to Courtland Sutton early in the fourth to make it a seven-point game.

The Bears then had the ball near midfield when Nik Bonitto strip-sacked Fields. Jonathan Cooper recovered the fumble at the 35 and returned it for the tying touchdown.

Wilson hit Marvin Mims Jr. with a 48-yard pass to the 33 on the next play. The Broncos took the lead when Lutz kicked his field goal with 1:51 remaining, and Jackson sealed it when he picked off a pass intended for Cole Kmet. Fans showered the Bears with boos as the game ended.

Wilson threw for 223 yards. The nine-time Pro Bowler completed 21 of 28 passes.

"I don't think he blinked once," Cooper said. "Everybody kept their composure. Everybody stuck together, kept fighting, and that's what a team does."

Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 72 yards and caught a touchdown pass for Denver.

"There'll be some tough tape tomorrow," Payton said. "I don't want to sugarcoat anything. We're gonna play a lot better teams on our schedule. And no disrespect to Chicago and Matt (Eberflus) and what they're trying to do. I'm sure the feeling's the same here. But I think the win was important for the group."

DJ Moore caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown for Chicago. Cole Kmet added 85 yards receiving and two TDs.

Herbert ran for 103 yards and caught a TD pass. But after getting blown out by Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears came up short again.

Denver70717--31

Chicago02170--28

First Quarter

Den--McLaughlin 18 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 5:08.

Second Quarter

Chi--Moore 29 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 14:53.

Chi--Kmet 22 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 11:44.

Chi--Kmet 3 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 6:08.

Third Quarter

Chi--Herbert 2 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 4:11.

Den--B.Johnson 4 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), :14.

Fourth Quarter

Den--Sutton 13 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 9:36.

Den--Cooper 35 fumble return (Lutz kick), 6:55.

Den--FG Lutz 51, 1:46.

DenChi

First downs1726

Total Net Yards311471

Rushes-yards19-9731-171

Passing214300

Punt Returns1-251-8

Kickoff Returns1-00-0

Interceptions Ret.1-50-0

Comp-Att-Int21-28-028-35-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-94-35

Punts4-40.752-45.0

Fumbles-Lost0-01-1

Penalties-Yards7-3910-91

Time of Possession26:1133:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Denver, McLaughlin 7-72, Wilson 4-13, Perine 6-12, J.Williams 2-0. Chicago, Herbert 18-103, Fields 4-25, Scott 2-19, R.Johnson 5-13, V.Jones 1-10, Kmet 1-1.

PASSING--Denver, Wilson 21-28-0-223. Chicago, Fields 28-35-1-335.

RECEIVING--Denver, Jeudy 3-52, McLaughlin 3-32, Sutton 3-27, J.Williams 3-9, Mims 2-47, Perine 2-23, Adkins 2-8, Humphrey 1-11, Manhertz 1-10, Johnson 1-4. Chicago, Moore 8-131, Kmet 7-85, Mooney 4-51, Herbert 4-19, Tonyan 2-18, St. Brown 1-21, Lewis 1-8, R.Johnson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes as Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) and defensive end Dominique Robinson team up for a sack of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) celebrates with teammates after his game winning interception of a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. The Broncos won 31-28. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the podium after his team's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responds to a reporter's question after his first win as the Broncos' starter in the team's 31-28 come back win over the Chicago Bears after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) prays with Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill, left, and long snapper Patrick Scales after the Broncos' 31-28 win over the Bears in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after the team's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson goes to the ground in and celebrates with safety Delarrin Turner-Yell after his game winning interception of a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. The Broncos won 31-28. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

