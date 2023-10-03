Arkansas Department of Transportation unveils platform aimed at streamlining communication with public

The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Monday launched a new customer service platform in an effort to streamline communication with the public.

The Ask ARDOT platform will allow the public to submit questions and comments and communicate with department employees about topics related to state highways and interstates, including construction project details, pothole concerns, trucking permits and job applications.

Director Lorie Tudor said in a news release the portal is part of the department's efforts to better communicate with the public.

"This software allows us to track stakeholder input and inquiries, and to use that data to better serve the citizens of Arkansas," Tudor said.

The portal can be accessed by going to ARDOT.gov. Users will click the "Contact Us" tab, then follow the link to the Ask ARDOT platform. Citizens will be prompted to create an account with their email, which gives ARDOT a way to communicate back and forth with them.

Citizens will be able to choose from different categories under which to submit their inquiry.

Users also have access to frequently asked questions, quick links and other popular topics. Once the inquiry is submitted, citizens may log back in to their account at any time to view updates and communicate one-on-one with ARDOT.