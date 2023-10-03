Bentonville man died after being hit by vehicle Saturday





BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man died last weekend after being hit by a vehicle, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Nathaniel Lee Foster, 29, was hit at 8:04 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Southwest Eden Brooke Street, according to the report.

Foster was hit by a 2008 Toyota 4 Runner while crossing Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard, the report states.

The report said the driver was not injured, but did not give any other information about the driver. It gave no indication of whether the driver would face charges as a result of the incident.



