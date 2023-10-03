Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville man died after being hit by vehicle Saturday

by Tracy Neal | Today at 1:20 p.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.


BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man died last weekend after being hit by a vehicle, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Nathaniel Lee Foster, 29, was hit at 8:04 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Southwest Eden Brooke Street, according to the report.

Foster was hit by a 2008 Toyota 4 Runner while crossing Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard, the report states.

The report said the driver was not injured, but did not give any other information about the driver. It gave no indication of whether the driver would face charges as a result of the incident.


Print Headline: Bentonville man died after being hit by vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT