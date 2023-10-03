Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville man pleads innocent in Capitol riot case

by Bill Bowden | Today at 5:19 p.m.
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A felony case stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot appears to have been resolved in secret, with the man released from federal custody this week despite no public record of a conviction or sentencing. Pennsylvania resident Samuel Lazar was arrested in July 2021 and had been jailed since then on charges in the Jan. 6 insurrection. There's no public record of a conviction or a sentence in Lazars court docket. But the Bureau of Prisons tells The Associated Press that Lazar was sentenced in March to 30 months behind bars for assaulting or resisting a federal officer. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A Bentonville man pleaded innocent on Tuesday to five charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, of Bentonville, is accused of trying to wrest a riot shield from a police officer who was guarding the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

Hughes is charged with assaulting a federal officer and interfering with police during a civil disorder, in addition to three misdemeanor counts.

A teleconference hearing was held Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. It was an arraignment for Hughes and a status hearing for his four co-defendants, who were indicted by a grand jury before Hughes. All five defendants remain free on personal recognizance.

The next status hearing in the case is set for Nov. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT