Bentonville man pleads innocent in Capitol riot case

A Bentonville man pleaded innocent on Tuesday to five charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, of Bentonville, is accused of trying to wrest a riot shield from a police officer who was guarding the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

Hughes is charged with assaulting a federal officer and interfering with police during a civil disorder, in addition to three misdemeanor counts.

A teleconference hearing was held Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. It was an arraignment for Hughes and a status hearing for his four co-defendants, who were indicted by a grand jury before Hughes. All five defendants remain free on personal recognizance.

The next status hearing in the case is set for Nov. 16.