Bryce Davis a dog park and more under plan approved by Fayetteville panel

FAYETTEVILLE -- Parks officials hope residents will experience Bryce Davis Park in a more interconnected way, rather than as two separate parks as they tend to do now.

The resident-led Parks and Recreation Advisory Board voted 8-0 Monday to approve a conceptual future plan for the park. The 26-acre park, which features the 3-acre Iams Dog Park within it, lies northeast of Rupple Road and Wedington Drive, south of Hamestring Creek and west of Interstate 49. It is mostly surrounded by homes or homes in development on all sides.

The city in summer held two in-person public input sessions and two online surveys to find out what residents wanted most out of the park. Creating a trail around the existing lake; enhancing existing trails, playgrounds and dog park; and adding a splash pad, restroom on the park's west side and more trees and lighting were among top requests.

The proposed plan from Crafton Tull includes enlarging the existing lake at the northern end of the park. A new hard surface trail is planned to run alongside the northeastern edge of the park, connecting the existing trail in the park north to Crooked Stick Drive. Seating and a soft surface trail would be added along the spring in the park that feeds into the lake.

Park Planner Zach Foster said he wasn't sure how deep the lake could become, but that the idea was to provide more fishing opportunities for residents who already enjoy the spot.

South of the lake, a restroom would be added where the existing trail lies. A nature-themed playground would lie within the tree canopy at the center of the park. An arboretum, featuring a botanical collection of trees with educational signs, would go just west of the nature playground. The open field at the park's western edge would remain.

The dog park is planned to have pavilions and a dog wash station added, with drainage improvements. Foster said he suspected a dog-washing station was highly requested because the area often gets muddy. The fencing also would be realigned.

Although dog parks are planned at other city parks such as Underwood and Gulley parks, Foster said the Iams Dog Park is well-known as the original.

"We want to do it right," he said.

The southeast corner of the park would have more shade for the existing playground, improved parking and additional pavilions and soft surface trails. The existing wetland deck would be rehabilitated. Signs would be placed throughout to better guide users through the park.

Parks board members agreed the park needs better signs to help residents navigate it. Board Chairman Will Dockery said signs now point to Iams Dog Park and Bryce Davis Park separately, as if they were separate parks.

Foster said the city has about $1 million allocated from a 2019 bond issue to start a first phase of construction. He estimated the entire park would cost about $3 million if all features were built. Park planners will prioritize projects based on cost and how residents ranked them among desired amenities.

In other business, Dane Eifling, the city's mobility coordinator, presented to the board some changes to an initial proposal regulating electric bicycles on trails. Eifling said he received feedback from residents after the City Council's Transportation Committee forwarded the proposed regulations to the full council for consideration.

Originally, the proposed regulations would have outlawed Class 3 e-bikes on trails. Now, the proposal would allow all e-bikes as defined by state law on trails. Under state law, e-bikes have different classes but must have a motor less than 750 watts.

Regardless of class, all e-bike riders must adhere to the 15 mph speed limit for trails, Eifling said. The amended proposal will go before the resident-led Active Transportation Advisory Committee before heading to the City Council for consideration.