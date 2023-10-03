Cake case headsto Colorado courtGOP’s primariesoff in two states

Cake case heads

to Colorado court

The Associated Press

DENVER -- On the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court victory this summer for a graphic artist who didn't want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, Colorado's highest court said Tuesday it will now hear the case of a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.

The announcement by the Colorado Supreme Court is the latest development in the yearslong legal saga involving Jack Phillips and LGBTQ+ rights.

Phillips won a partial victory before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 after refusing to make a gay couple's wedding cake.

He was later sued by Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman, after Phillips and his suburban Denver bakery refused to make a pink cake with blue frosting for her birthday and to celebrate her gender transition.

Scardina, an attorney, said she brought the lawsuit to "challenge the veracity" of Phillips' statements that he would serve LGBTQ+ customers. Her attorney said her cake order was not a "set up" intended to file a lawsuit.

The Colorado Supreme Court didn't explain how or why it made the determination to hear the case.

The case involves the state's anti-discrimination law that makes it illegal to refuse to provide services to people based on protected characteristics such as race, religion or sexual orientation. The key issue in the case is whether the cakes Phillips creates are a form of speech and whether forcing him to make a cake with a message he does not support is a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech.

Scardina's attorney, John McHugh, said the 303 Creative ruling was narrow and applied only to businesses that are creating speech of their own -- which the Colorado Court of Appeals had already ruled did not include Phillips' company making the cake.

"It's very important for businesses and the public in Colorado to understand that our anti-discrimination law still is in full force and there is no general right to discriminate against people in Colorado if you're a business owner," McHugh said.

GOP's primaries

off in two states

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republicans in Idaho and Missouri will have to attend caucuses to make their presidential picks next year after the two states' GOP-led legislatures canceled their presidential primaries and then missed a deadline to reinstate them.

Presidential caucuses in both states are planned March 2, putting them near the front of the national presidential selection process. Both states would have been scheduled to hold March 12 primaries, had lawmakers not eliminated them.

Members of Idaho's Republican-led Legislature had talked about calling themselves into a special session to reinstate a primary but failed to agree on a proposal before Sunday's deadline, imposed by the Republican National Committee, for states to submit their 2024 presidential nominating plans.

Idaho lawmakers this year passed cost-saving legislation backed by Republican Secretary of State Phil McGrane that was intended to push the presidential primary to May 21 to coincide with other state primary elections. But the bill inadvertently canceled the March presidential primary without reinstating it at a later date.

In Missouri, polling places normally are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election days, with a period of absentee voting leading up to then. But participants in the GOP county caucuses must attend a 10 a.m. meeting and be prepared to stay for a while.

In Idaho, the GOP caucuses will have a single round of voting for presidential candidates.

The Missouri Democratic Party plans to run its own presidential primary using mail-in voting and a March 23 in-person election. Idaho Democrats plan to hold presidential caucuses May 25.

The vast majority of states use primary elections to allocate party delegates to presidential candidates. Iowa, which is traditionally one of the first states to pick presidential candidates, is perhaps the most prominent to use a caucus system.

While some states shift away from presidential primaries, Kansas is moving toward them. A state law enacted this year sets a March 19 election for presidential primaries.