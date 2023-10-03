Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Sixth Avenue announcement set

The community is invited to the Sixth Avenue District Vendor Finalists Announcement and Topping Off Ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St. The purpose is to formally announce the vendor finalists selected to occupy space at the new Sixth Avenue District. Other highlights include an overview of the vendor selection process, a brief update of the Sixth and Main construction project, a question and answer segment, and a topping off ceremony at the project, according to a news release. This event is being presented by the city of Pine Bluff, Go Forward Pine Bluff, The Generator, and the UAPB Economic Research and Development Center.

Ivy Center to host medical club event

The Ivy Center for Education will host a Growing Our Own Medical Professionals Workshop "Club Scrub" for 7-12th graders from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Building at Pine Bluff, 1601 W. 40th Ave. Students and parents are invited to attend. Students will be introduced to the Advanced Venipuncture and Injection Arm. Presenters will be Michelle Newton, director of Jefferson Regional Medical Center School of Nursing, and Miranda Drake, senior nursing student at the school. The facilitator will be Danielle Harris, UAMS South Central coach/recruiter. Particpants who cannot attend in person may join the workshop on Zoom using ID: 856 8296 4187; Passcode: 351061. Detials: Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com. Participants may also follow the Ivy Center on social medial and at ivycenterforeducation.com.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3

Dog obedience class set

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class starting Oct. 3 from 7-8 p.m. at Hestand Stadium. The class is $65 and will meet each Tuesday for seven weeks at the stadium. Registration is at the door the first night, according to a news release.

St. Joseph plans spaghetti supper

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., invites everyone to their annual Spaghetti Supper Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. This event will be available for carryout only between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each for adults and $10 each for children. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any parish member. Details: St. Joseph church, (870) 534-4701.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

UAPB to host Career Fair

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Office of Career Services will present the UAPB Fall Career Exhibition from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4. The session will be held in the Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex (HPER) at the H.O. Clemmons Arena. Currently, 123 organizations representing business, industry, government agencies, graduate/professional schools, and school districts have registered to attend. The career fair is open to students enrolled at UAPB and to UAPB Alumni, according to a news release. Career seekers should bring copies of their resume. Professional dress is preferred but not required. Details: Shirley Hampton, (870) 575-8461 or https://www.uapb.edu/administration/student_affairs/career_services.aspx.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4

Word of Faith has conference

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6. The lecturer will be the church's pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you.

Chamber, GFPB set candidate class

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Go Forward Pine Bluff will sponsor the Candidate Development Institute for potential political candidates. The sessions will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Chamber, 510 S. Main St. The cost is $100 per person and includes dinner. (Class won't be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to a news release.) Neither the Chamber nor GFPB will endorse candidates for public office, according to the release. Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, Oct. 5

City to introduce Collins Center

The city of Pine Bluff will conduct an Introduction to the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center from 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the civic center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. It will be a memorial ceremony for the late police detective as well as the soft opening of the new Pine Bluff Police Training Center and City Council Chamber. After the ceremony, visitors will be able to tour the facility, according to a news release.

United Way kicks off campaign

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will hold its Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff event at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Country Club. This will be a joint meeting in collaboration with the Pine Bluff Rotary Club and West Pine Bluff Rotary Club, according to a news release.This gathering will bring together community leaders, philanthropists, and volunteers, all rallying behind the mission of the United Way of Southeast Arkansas. The event is not only a celebration but also a call to action as United Way embarks on this year's campaign to raise $1 million, led by the Campaign Chair Tish Bullard.

Friday, Oct. 6

United Way plans Day of Caring

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will hold a Day of Caring on Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at Third Ward Park Baseball Park. Participants will begin by cleaning and revitalizing the fenceline at the park. The act of kindness will contribute to a cleaner and safer environment for the community, according to a news release. Refreshments will be served. Details: uwseark.org.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Fundraiser to honor Sissy Jones

The First Ward Living Grace Pantry will host its annual fundraiser Oct. 7 honoring Sissy Jones, founder of Sissy's Log Cabin.The red carpet, black tie event will be held at Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 2906 E. Harding Ave. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m., according to a news release. For details or ticket information, contact Debra Allen, executive director of First Ward Living Grace Pantry, (479) 371-1096.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 7

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Monday, Oct. 9

Watson Chapel sets report to the public

The Watson Chapel School District will present its annual report to the public at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the board room of the administration building. The regular monthly board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

TOPPS gives away food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution drive-through event, at 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Every participant must provide proof of residence to receive a food box. There's a limit of one box per household. Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they are all gone, according to a news release. Details: TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) Inc., (870) 850-6011.

Pretty in Pink Luncheon set

Pretty in Pink Stepping Into a Cure Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The master of ceremonies will be Donna Terrell, journalist and KLRT-Fox 16 news anchor. The event will also feature a breast cancer Q & A with Jefferson Regional cancer specialists. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets or details, contact Laura Beth Shaner, (879) 541-7210. The sponsors are Jefferson Regional Foundation and Relyance Bank.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 11

TOPPS takes Toys for Tots applications

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will sponsor Toys for Tots for children during the holiday season. People may submit applications Monday through Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8, according to a news release. To apply, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate and the parent's ID. This program is available for children between from birth to 13 years old. "Please note that if you are already signed up with another organization, there is no need to register with TOPPS, as the information will be shared with other organizations," according to the release. Details: TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) (870) 850-6011.

Thursday, Oct. 12

District auxiliary to meet

The Friendship Missionary Baptist Association District Ladies Auxiliary will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. The meeting will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas.

Neighbor to Neighbor hosts Bingo Burger Bash

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold its annual Bingo Burger Bash & Silent/Live Auction from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. "Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and enjoy an evening of Bingo, burgers, awesome prizes, and live and silent auction items. All proceeds go to fulfilling our mission of feeding the hungry in Jefferson County and providing services to people in crisis," according to a news release. Tickets are $50 and sponsorships are available. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 12

Heritage, museum grants available

Communities interested in applying for the Arkansas Heritage or Small Museum grants are encouraged to apply soon. Heritage grant applications are due Oct. 12, while applications for the museum awards are due Oct. 19, according to a news release. The Arkansas Heritage Grants Program aims to help community-based and non-profit groups create programs that promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas' heritage, and to make heritage-related programs possible where they would not otherwise occur. For details or to apply, visit https://www.arkansasheritage.com/available-grants/division-of-arkansas-heritage-grants.

Friday, Oct. 13

NAACP hosts annual banquet

NAACP announces annual banquet The Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its 31st annual Dove Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be television personality and nationally known Judge Joe Brown. Banquet tickets are $40. The hosts will be retired Pine Bluff educator Mattie Collins and KATV anchor Ryan Houston, a Pine Bluff native. Sponsorships are available for the banquet. For levels of sponsorship, the cost for the souvenir booklet advertisements, and ticket information, contact event coordinator Loretta Whitfield at (870) 489-4736, or the branch secretary, Dominique Graydon, at (870) 872-3453.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 13

Bloom Tennis Tournament set

The Pine Bluff Tennis Association will sponsor the Bloom Fall Tennis Tournament from Oct. 13-15 at the Bloom Center, 2101 S. Hickory St. The registration deadline is Oct. 8, according to a news release. Details: (501) 960-5237 or (870) 550-5971. The registration link is http://www.r2sports.com/website/event-website.asp?TID=41676(https://www.r2sports.com/website/event-website.asp?TID=41676)

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Mt. Nebo observes anniversary

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate its 134th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 15. The Rev. Glenn Barnes Sr., pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 15

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Domestic Violence Walk set

The Pine Bluff Police Department would like for the community to join them in the 2023 Domestic Violence Walk from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 starting and stopping at the Civic Center steps facing Eighth Avenue. The department recognizes that an act of domestic violence occurs every minute, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. "If you have been a victim, suffered a loss of a loved one or know someone who has been a victim, please come and show your support," says a spokesperson. A sack lunch will be provided. The sponsors include First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, Super 1 Foods, TOPPS and Hannah's Warriors. This year's theme is Recognize, Prevent and Report: "Breaking Every Chain."

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection extends an invitation to their October luncheon to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. (Although the event is usually held Thursdays, this one is on a Wednesday.) The speaker will be Helen McAllister of Harrison, discussing "Life Comes With Lemons." There will also be the Stonecroft Annual Fundraiser to include a silent auction, bake sale and white elephant sale. Decorations are by Opie Price, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, drink, dessert, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept, according to the release.

911/MECA boards to meet

Two board meetings are scheduled for Oct. 18 in the Jefferson County Quorum Court Room. The 911 Administrative Board will meet at 9 a.m. and the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) Board meets at 9:15 a.m., according to a news release. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Friday, Oct. 20

Applications available for wildland fire kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 20. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/Application ForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. The Forestry Division received $293,154 through a United States Forest Service grant to provide 85 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

Saturday, Oct. 21

NCC sets Breast Cancer Awareness event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The featured speaker will be Dr. Yara Robertson of the CARTI Cancer Center. The theme is Faith Over Fear; Know Your Purpose (Psalm 27:1.) Tickets are $25. The event is open to the community, however cancer survivors are asked to let Barbara Rankins know if they're planning to attend so they can be recognized. The deadline is Oct. 16. For tickets or details, contact Rankins at (870) 329-3380.

Amos Chapel sets Family, Friends day

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Donald Manning, pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Gould. Diana Womack is the coordinator and the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is pastor of Amos Chapel.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Civic panel cancels meeting

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting was canceled for Sept. 26. The regular meeting will be held at noon Oct. 24, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 71st annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hestand Stadium. Fish fry tickets are $20 each and available at the Chamber.The community is invited to attend the event honoring Kyle and Andrea Sealy, the 2023 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, according to the Chamber newsletter.The Chamber is also looking for volunteers to work the fish fry. To buy tickets, volunteer or to become a sponsor, call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Oct. 28

JRMC plans Pink Out 5K run

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold its Pink Out 5K color run. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center, according to a news release. The event will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate in the race, which will begin at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. There will be refreshments on site and a number of vendors. Winners will be recognized in several categories. Registration is $40 for runners 16 and older and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Registration is $20 for ages 6 to 15 years old, including a T-shirt, and children 5 and under can take part for free (no T-shirt or medals awarded). For details or to sign up, contact the Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., (870) 541-7890.

Pop Up in the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff festival will be held in downtown Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be set on Second Avenue between Main and Walnut streets. Pop Up will feature refreshments, entertainment, and family activities, according to a flier. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742.

Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. "Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 28

Art league exhibition on display

The 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition opened Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition will remain on view in the International Paper Gallery at the ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St., through Oct. 28. It is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. For details, call Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975. The exhibition webpage is available at asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league.

Monday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Through Monday, Nov. 5

Walk Across Arkansas set

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, began Sept. 11. It is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition runs through Nov. 5.

Through Saturday, Jan. 13

USDA extends deadline for discrimination form

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program from Oct. 31, 2023 to Jan. 13, 2024. The new deadline will give eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more time to apply for assistance, according to a news release. This program delivers on Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial assistance for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.