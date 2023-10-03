Child porn plea results in 45-year prison sentence for Fayetteville man





BENTONVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Kevin Don Lewis, 42, pleaded guilty Monday to 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He was arrested in October 2022. Lowell police arrested Lewis after finding 597 images of child sexual abuse material on three of his devices, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors only filed the 20 counts against Lewis.

He was arrested in May 2022 in connection with drug charges -- a case that's still pending -- and another electronic device belonging to Lewis was signed out of the jail by an associate of Lewis, according to the affidavit.

The cellphone was turned over to Fayetteville police after the person discovered the lock screen wallpaper on the device was an image of a child performing a sex act on a man, according to the affidavit. The phone eventually was transferred to Bentonville police for a digital forensic examination, the affidavit states.

Police talked with several people familiar with Lewis, who indicated Lewis exposed children to pornography and attempted to entice children into participating in sexual conduct, according to the affidavit.

Police found messages on the devices where Lewis admitted he enjoyed watching child pornography, and in one exchange, he expressed interest in viewing a video showing the rape and murder of a child, according to the affidavit. Lewis admitted in one message to having child pornography as his screen saver and attempting to entice a neighbor's child over to his house, according to the affidavit.

Lewis admitted to police to downloading and distributing child pornography but denied being involved in the production of child pornography, the affidavit states.

He told police the image of child pornography on his phone screen saver had been there for three years, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Lewis' guilty plea. Lewis was sentenced to 45 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

He must register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

Lewis was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with any minors.



