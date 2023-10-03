Church opens outdoor fitness center

The new outdoor fitness center at New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church isn't just for the church, leaders say. It's a finished product of a labor of love for the community it serves.

"We wanted to do this to help improve the fitness of our community, to offer a safe place for people to come work out and to enjoy the outdoors, to show some goodwill and love and to be a light in our community," church Senior Pastor Derick Easter said following Sunday's ribbon-cutting of the 1.2-acre Hurricane Fitness Park after worship service.

It is the latest addition to the church on South Ohio Street and East 34th Avenue. In recent years, New St. Hurricane has added an indoor HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) complex and a Community Outreach Distribution Center where families in need can pick up essential items such as food.

All three additions are part of the church's Hurricane Community Investment Initiative, but the park gives those near the church a safe place.

"There's no secret there are so many negative stigmas associated with Pine Bluff," Easter said. "So many things we talk about with youth and gun violence. We want to be very intentional about making a strategic investment in our community, realizing a change is going to come. We just have to do it."

The Hurricane Fitness Park features a walking path and outdoor gyms for youths and adults.

Those young and old can also try their hands at cornhole, volleyball, disc golf, mini golf and bocce ball. The park is open to the public from 6 a.m. until dark Mondays through Saturdays and after church on Sundays.

Easter said it took about two years to bring the Hurricane Fitness Park to life. The total investment was estimated at $250,000, and two couples were honored for making significant contributions. Levi and Pauline Thomas were honored with a pavilion named in their honor, with the path named after James and Gloria Pickett.

Church Deacon Bobby Smith was also honored for supervising the park's construction.

"We're about God's business first and foremost," Smith said. "It's not us. It's not New St. Hurricane. We're just a tool in the vessel that God is using. I can't give enough credit to our pastor, his heart and his spirit for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County and how he wants us to be [a] role model, not just the famous Christian saying, 'Be a light on the corner.' He wants us to actually act like a light. He wants us to show it and our concern for the community."

Senior pastor of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, Derick Easter (right) and wife Keely Easter (left), cuts the ribbon on a community fitness park near the church Sunday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

