Concert features guitarist Burnside

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature The Garry Burnside Band at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. Admission is $5 for others. The concert series is sponsored by MK Distributors.

"The youngest son of R.L. Burnside with a passion for music and a talent for performance, Garry Burnside has been captivating audiences since he was 11 years old. From intimate cafes to grand concert halls, Garry Burnside's versatility and range has left a lasting impression on all who have had the pleasure of hearing the music," according to a news release.

The artist was exposed to the heritage of Delta blues from an early age.

"Music flowed in his blood, and he absorbed the essence of the genre, which would later shape his records and playing.

"Embracing the family legacy, Garry began honing his guitar skills under the watchful eye of his father and others in the Mississippi blues scene. Garry Burnside's dedication to preserving the blues legacy and his exceptional musical talents have solidified his place as a living legend in the blues community. With every chord he strikes and every note he sings, Garry continues to pay homage to his father's legacy while forging his own path as a formidable blues guitarist," according to the release.

The concert is promoted by the Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation. The society seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region. The Port City Blues Society also hosts a free weekly blues jam every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. at RJ's Grill & Bar.

For details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.