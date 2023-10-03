COP28 head talks to oil, gas firms

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- The Emirati president-designate of the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks urged oil and gas companies Monday to be "central to the solution" for climate change, a message delivered even as the industry increases its production to enjoy rising global energy prices.

Sultan al-Jaber's appeal highlights the gap between climate activists suspicious of his industry ties and his calls to drastically cut the world's emissions by nearly half in seven years to limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit compared with pre-industrial times.

While addressing a major international concern, his remarks came at a marquee oil industry event highlighting the state oil company he oversees -- feeding the concerns of those already critical of his appointment while also drawing applause from the same energy firms he wants to court at the upcoming COP28 talks starting in November.

"That is our North Star. It is, in fact, our only destination," Al-Jaber said. "It is simply acknowledging and respecting the science."

However, he said: "We must do this while also ensuring human prosperity by meeting the energy needs of the planet's growing population."

Al-Jaber serves as the chief executive of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which has the capacity to pump 4 million barrels of crude oil a day and hopes to reach 5 million barrels a day. He also made the call to the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym ADIPEC, which brings together the largest players in the oil and gas industries.

While this year's conference has been described as focusing on "decarbonizing faster together," the event is primarily about the drilling, processing and sale of the same carbon-belching fuels driving climate change -- which cause more intense and more frequent extreme events, such as storms, droughts, floods and wildfires. And Al-Jaber himself has repeatedly said the world must rely on oil and gas for the near-term to bridge that gap.

"A phasedown of fossil fuels is inevitable. In fact, it's essential," Al-Jaber said. "Yet, this must be part of a comprehensive energy transition plan that is fair, that is fast, just, orderly, equitable and responsible."

But on the business side, the oil industry is on the rebound. After prices briefly went negative during the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic, benchmark Brent crude now trades around $92 a barrel.

Diesel prices also are expected to rise as Russia has stopped its exports of the fuel, which likely will worsen global inflation through boosting transportation prices that will get passed onto consumers.

Gazprom, the state-owned natural gas company that is a pillar of Russia's economy, had a major stand at the conference despite facing U.S. sanctions over Moscow's war on Ukraine. Russian officials took part in Abu Dhabi's major arms fair earlier this year, showing the UAE's deepening financial ties to Moscow despite its long ties to the American military and hosting thousands of U.S. troops.

The conference highlights the challenge the United Arab Emirates has faced in trying to convince already-critical climate scientists, activists and others that it can host the U.N. Conference of the Parties -- where COP gets its name.

Though all smiles at Monday's conference, Al-Jaber has acknowledged the withering criticism he has faced. On Saturday, he offered a full-throated defense of his country hosting the talks he is slated to lead, dismissing critics who "just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are."

"For too long, this industry has been viewed as part of the problem, that it's not doing enough and in some cases even blocking progress," Al-Jaber told the conference. "This is your opportunity to show the world that, in fact, you are central to the solution."

Speaking immediately after Al-Jaber, OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais praised his speech and defended the oil industry.

"We see calls to stop investing in oil. We believe this is counterproductive," Al-Ghais said. "The cornerstone of global economic prosperity today is energy security."

Al-Jaber said 20 oil and gas companies had pledged to be "net zero" by or before 2050 and to eliminate routine gas flaring by 2030. However, the industry would still be producing the oil and gas that release the carbon dioxide that traps heat in the atmosphere.

Al-Jaber, a 50-year-old longtime climate envoy, has been behind tens of billions of dollars spent or pledged toward renewable energy by this federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. Al-Jaber and his supporters -- including U.S. climate envoy and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who is on a trip to the UAE this week -- say that is a sign he can lead the COP28 talks.