Creed the next Vega to star for Sand Lizards

Creed Vega spent the last three years watching his older brother, Drew, take snaps as the starting quarterback for the Dardanelle Sand Lizards.

Last season, as a freshman, Creed started all 10 games at wide receiver, catching 41 passes -- 12 for touchdowns -- from Drew.

This season, it's Creed's turn to go under center for the Sand Lizards and his father, Coach Phil Vega.

Phil says Creed has a different demeanor to Drew's quiet confidence. Coming from a family of college athletes, he also says Creed has what it takes to be the best one yet.

"Creed actually plays with a lot more passion and attitude on the field," Phil said. "... Creed's passion and attitude that he plays with really carries over to his teammates. I mean, he's kind of the alpha dog on the field and everybody gravitates to him. The whole group is really going and fired up, and it's really cool to see our team kind of rally around him."

In Dardanelle's 48-20 win over Pea Ridge last Friday, Creed completed 13 of 18 passes for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed 26 times for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns in a performance that has earned him the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"This year as a quarterback, we really feel like he's done a great job, almost kind of like a senior seasoned veteran," Phil said. "You know, we've kind of turned the reins over to him at times on the field."

In the win, the sophomore took those reins and went with his gut, calling audibles at the line of scrimmage to manipulate the previously undefeated Blackhawks' defense.

"I'm kind of surprised, myself, as the head coach and dad that he is capable of doing that and seeing that on the field and getting us in a better play at different times throughout the course of the game," Phil said.

Phil sometimes jokes that Creed is a running back playing the quarterback position. Vega has shown off what he can do this season on the ground, rushing for 696 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But Friday was his finest moment yet as a passer, something that is a work in progress.

"We feel like he's very capable of throwing the football successfully, but I think that side of it has been a little bit of lack of confidence," Phil said. "And that's kind of coming around now that we got to Week 5 and it's gotten better each week.

"We think that Friday night was a big step forward for him as the quarterback and leader of the team."

Starting at quarterback, playing defense -- where he recorded eight tackles and two pass breakups -- and keeping up with school is an overflowing plate for a sophomore. Phil said Creed's ability to handle all of that has been what's impressed him most.

"That's where I think he kind of sets himself apart from other kids," Vega said. "He's a 4.0 [GPA] student in the classroom and does an outstanding job there. He's been successful on the football field, both sides of the ball, he's been successful on the basketball court.

"It's a big deal to him to be out there. So he does all those little things that you hope a kid will do that a lot of times other people aren't seeing him do, working out on the weekends and so forth. But he's doing it just so that he can be the best that he can be."