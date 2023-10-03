Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dovetail NWA set for Oct. 12 session

by Andrew Moreau | Today at 1:58 a.m.

Dovetail NWA is returning to Northwest Arkansas for an all-day session Oct. 12, providing a networking opportunity to uplift and empower women in small business.

Sessions will include hands-on workshops, round-table discussions and speakers focused on mental health, wellness, wealth management, financial solutions and career-building.

"Dovetail NWA goes beyond mere networking," said Alex Howland, founder of the event. "In today's challenging times, women need a dedicated space to discuss real-life solutions and build lasting relationships. Dovetail NWA aims to fill that void."

This event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Momentary in Bentonville.

Dovetail NWA was established to build a community of women entrepreneurs in the region. Event tickets are $99 and are available with more details at dovetailnwa.com.

Print Headline: Dovetail NWA set for Oct. 12 session

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT