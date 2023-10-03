Dovetail NWA set for Oct. 12 session

Dovetail NWA is returning to Northwest Arkansas for an all-day session Oct. 12, providing a networking opportunity to uplift and empower women in small business.

Sessions will include hands-on workshops, round-table discussions and speakers focused on mental health, wellness, wealth management, financial solutions and career-building.

"Dovetail NWA goes beyond mere networking," said Alex Howland, founder of the event. "In today's challenging times, women need a dedicated space to discuss real-life solutions and build lasting relationships. Dovetail NWA aims to fill that void."

This event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Momentary in Bentonville.

Dovetail NWA was established to build a community of women entrepreneurs in the region. Event tickets are $99 and are available with more details at dovetailnwa.com.