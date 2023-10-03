File on Taggart’s shooting death given to prosecutor





The investigative file concerning the Aug. 30 shooting death of Maurice Taggart has been given to Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter.

Hunter said Tuesday the Pine Bluff Police Department gave him the file about a week ago and added he had begun looking at it, but declined to say when he would have a decision on any action he might seek in the case.

“I have no comment on that,” he said. “I don’t have a time frame.”

Taggart, 43, was killed when, according to police, he was fighting with his son, Justice Taggart, 26, and a pistol they were struggling over fired resulting in both being shot. The incident happened outside Taggart’s home on Hillcroft Street near the Pine Bluff Country Club. Taggart died of his wounds, while the son survived.

Taggart was married to Shawndra Taggart, an elected official serving as the Jefferson County clerk.

“I have an investigative file,” Hunter said, adding that the investigation may or may not be concluded. “Sometimes there’s a follow up that needs to be done. That’s the process that’s going on.”

Hunter said criminal investigations are not considered closed until the matter has been fully resolved.

“These things stay open all the way up to and through a trial,” he said, “and continue even after a decision is made to arrest someone.”

No arrests have been made by the police department, which has remained mum about the case other than for a statement made by Police Chief Denise Richardson a little more than a day after the incident. Richardson, speaking on the radio, absolved Justice Taggart in the incident, saying the department did not have enough evidence against him to make an arrest.

Richardson received criticism for the statement given that Maurice Taggart’s body was still at Jefferson Regional Medical Center awaiting transfer to the state Crime Lab when she spoke about the case.

A story in The Commercial on Sunday included additional information about the case that shed doubt on the police department’s narrative of what happened. One element included information from a neighbor who watched the fight unfold and who said neither of the men had a gun. The person also said that they couldn’t see where the shots had come from. Another element came from a person who had seen the Medical Examiner’s report, which states that Taggart had been struck by two bullets, one in the back and one in the upper shoulder, and that there was likely an exit wound. A police official also was quoted in the story as saying that being shot in the back is a very unlikely wound for someone to suffer while fighting over a gun, adding that in most such cases, only one gunshot is fired.

Taggart’s killing is one of the most high-profile cases the city has experienced in recent memory.

For four years, he ran the city’s Urban Renewal Agency, which works in tandem with Go Forward Pine Bluff on a variety of projects. In late 2021, Taggart resigned from the position, saying he had recently received his law license and was going into practice.

In early June of this year, he and another man were charged with 46 counts of forgery and 38 counts of theft of property in a scheme that allegedly bilked $667,384 out of the Urban Renewal agency, according to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Taggart was also charged with one count of abuse of office.



