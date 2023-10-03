Fire damages interior of North Little Rock’s North Bar

A Monday night fire caused signifcant damage to the interior of North Bar, 3812 John F. Kennedy Blvd., in North Little Rock’s Park Hill neighborhood.

Neither a cause nor specifics on the amount of damage are available, but the owners posted photos of charring in the kitchen and dining room on Facebook.

We are not sure what happened and we don’t know what happens next. Except we are definitely closed until further notice,” according to a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Other businesses in the east side of the L-shaped Lakehill Shopping Center were open on Tuesday, including next-door restaurant Mariscos "La Colita" Narayit, all with their doors open, as a pervasive odor of smoke persisted.