Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Larry Sisemore, 58, of 101 E. 11th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Sisemore was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500.

Fayetteville

Terryon McComb, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and being in concert with two or more other people to commit a violent criminal group activity. McComb was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

Matthew Mason, 39, of 1545 Thistle Wood Lane in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Mason was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Don Mourning, 61, of 16068 Seeley Road in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battery. Mourning was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Whitney McDonald, 24, of 11280 Vol Cheatham Road in Lincoln, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. McDonald was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.